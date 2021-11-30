IPL 2022: 'End of An Era'-SRH Fans Miss David Warner, Rashid Khan Already

The eight franchises revealed their four retentions before the IPL 2022 Mega auction. While Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have retained their skippers MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, respectively. RCB brought in Mohammed Siraj at the last moment,while Surya Kumar Yadav’s selection also bought him some limelight. Here’s how the Twitter verse reacted.

Kisi ki khubsoorat kahani ka ek chota sa hissa. #happiness #IPLretention— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 30, 2021

The frequency with which captains leave the Punjab franchise is a cause of concern…Mayank must be their captain next season. Here’s hoping that he’s there for a longer period. #IPLretention— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 30, 2021

#IPL2022Retention #KLRahul was offered retention by #PBKSBut, he preferred to leave and wanted to join Mega Auction.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 30, 2021

MS Dhoni chooses to be the second retained player on the list of four retained players by #CSK. Jadeja is the first player retained by them for Rs 16cr. #Dhoni— Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) November 30, 2021

RCB’s retentions for IPL 2022:Virat Kohli 15 CrGlenn Maxwell 11 CrMohammed Siraj 7 CrWe go into the mega auction with a purse of 57 Cr. #IPLretention— Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) November 30, 2021

The major names to be released are out of form all-rounder Hardik Pandya and dashing keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who have been a part of Mumbai Indians core while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel have been released by RCB. Punjab Kings released their last year’s skipper KL Rahul while retaining Mayank Agarwal and uncapped Arshdeep Singh. SRH retained captain Kane Williamson as their number one player and released star spinner Rashid Khan.

“If a player wants to be in the auction because of the price, we respect his decision. We will try and match him and see if we can pick him in the auction for the right price," said SRH CEO K Shanmugam told Star Sports on why they had to let go of Rashid.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here