IPL 2022: Even if he Mishits, The Ball Still Travels a Long Way, Says Shane Watson

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Rovman Powell has finally arrived at the big stage of IPL and showing the world what he’s capable of with his match-winning performances.

In the most exciting IPL season, the cricketer from Jamaica has joined the league of big-hitters from the Caribbean who sell like hotcakes in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson has lauded Powell for his performance and claimed the Jamaican hits the ball a long way even in the nets.

“Rovman Powell is certainly a good player for the side. I haven’t really seen him bat a lot in the last couple of years. But what I’ve seen of him in the nets and during a couple of training sessions (that I’ve had with him), he hits the ball a long way. Even if he mishits, the ball still travels a long way. So that’s the beauty of seeing him come together in the last couple of games," Watson said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Watson - who is himself an IPL legend - went on to say that Powell’s confidence grew manifolds after his match-winning 33 not out off 16 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders, and from then on this big-hitting Jamaican hasn’t looked back. The former Aussie also claimed that Powell plays both spin and pace with dexterity.

“It took him just one innings (against KKR) to find his rhythm. From then on, his mindset and technique from ball one has been absolutely outstanding. He’s a world-class batsman. He’s on top of his game against spin bowling, fast bowling, and very fast bowling. So, it’s beautiful to see him show the stuff on the IPL stage which is as good as it gets," he said.

