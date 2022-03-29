IPL 2022: Ex-Mumbai Indians Bowler Highlights Importance of Chahal-Ashwin Duo Ahead of SRH Clash

Mumbai: As the 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the inaugural season winners Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune on March 29, all eyes will be on the spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Packed with multiple match-winners in their ranks, heavyweights Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a clash of former champions as both sides aim for a winning start in the IPL in Pune on Tuesday. Royals’ batting fortunes will hinge largely on the form of their talented skipper Sanju Samson, who has been around the scene for a while now but has not delivered up to the expectations.

Speaking during a Gameplan episode aired on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Tata IPL, Dhawal Kulkarni said, “Ashwin and Chahal are world class bowlers who have proven themselves. They have lots of experience behind them and have done it for their respective sides. It is going to be a tough ask for Sunrisers Hyderabad.”

Each year, Samson plays one or two match-defining knocks but this time he would have to go the extra mile if the Royals want to win that elusive second title.

Speaking during a Gameplan episode on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra said, “I am not expecting a lot of spin because it is just the first game. However, there may not be any dew as it is an open field in comparison to the other three venues. When you talk about Ashwin and Chahal, you talk about a lot of quality. I expect them to pick up a few wickets and be economical as well.”

Good performances in the IPL could also help Samson cement a place in the Indian team with the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year. The Jaipur-based side are most likely to open with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. A rampaging Buttler can tear into any bowling attack and if he and the stylish Padikkal can get off to flying starts, the Royals would be well served with the likes of Samson and the others to follow.

