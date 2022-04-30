IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Elects to Bat Against Gujarat Titans, RCB Include Mahipal Lomror

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against table-toppers Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Du Plessis broke the trend of winning the toss and electing to bowl first due to the hot temperature in Mumbai today as he wanted his fielders and bowlers to have some advantage of it.

After losing back-to-back matches, RCB decided to make a change from their last match as Suyash Prabhudesai missed out after an underwhelming show with the bat and Mahipal Lomror got a chance to make his debut for his new franchise.

Du Plessis feels that the wicket is expected to get a bit slower in the second half. Talking about his team’s performance in recent times, the RCB captain said that a couple of games doesn’t make them a bad team.

“We are going to break the trend and have a bat first. Obviously, it is a day game, heat is one factor and I find that when you field first the boys are cooked by the time it is our turn to bat. But hopefully, the wicket will get little bit slower. Couple of games in the tournament does not make you a bad team. There is still some high class quality players, so keep trusting them and knowing things will change around the corner. With experience you know that the answer does not lie in the nets, it is just clarity in your own mind and calmness. Same team. No, one change - we have a leftie (Lomror) coming in," Du Plessis said at the toss.

Hardik Pandya, who is playing his 100th IPL game, said that he would have also elected to bat first due to the heat, however, he felt that the wicket won’t change much.

“Thank you (on being congratulated for playing his 100th IPL game). To be honest when I went to have a few knocks I thought I have come a long way. 2015 when it all started and today leading the side, proud of myself. We would have liked to bat first as well because of the heat. The wicket won’t change much. It is just about how we manage our intensity and don’t get overcooked. The boys had a couple of hits and it was all about recovery," Hardik said.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

