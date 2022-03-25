IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis Highlights These Two As Part of 'Strong Leadership Group' At RCB

Faf Du Plessis is unfazed by the expectations and said he would benefit from his core ‘leadership group’ that has the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik.

“Virat was the captain of this country for an extremely long time. I mean, a very good leader for Indian cricket and for RCB… So that experience and wisdom and knowledge that comes with that is second to none."

“And then the same thing Maxi (Glenn Maxwell). He has captained a lot of games, especially in T20 cricket. So his brain and his ideas are very valuable and the same with Dinesh Karthik.

“I’m very lucky that we’ve got a great strong leadership group within the team. I’m the kind of leader that relies on a lot of other people.

“So I’ll be pulling them as close as possible to make sure that they can use all that information to the best of RCB. Every captain has his strengths. I think for me, it’s been over my time to just look at these different leaders and see their strengths, but also finding my own way in what’s going to be different today.

“It’s really important that you are, who you are. And then you can use those things that you’ve learned from different people. And just add them to your style of captaincy," he added.



