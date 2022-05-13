IPL 2022: Fans Brainstorm Reason Behind Power Cut at Wankhede; Memes Galore

In a low-scoring match of the Indian Premier League on Thursday, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 5 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. MI had won the toss and opted to bowl, and looks like their strategy worked as none of the CSK batter, except skipper MS Dhoni was able to score good runs. CSK got a disappointing start, as their opener Devon Conway, who has been one of their top performers, departed for a golden duck. The left-hand batter attempted to play a flick shot off Daniel Sams’ bowling - in the first over of the game. But the ball missed the bat and it crashed onto his pads. Conway was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire. Now to the viewers, the ball seemed to be missing the leg stump. Unfortunately, Conway was not able to review the umpire’s decision. Why? Because there was a power outage issue at the venue. Conway’s wicket came as a massive blow for Chennai, and their batting line-up just collapsed.

The internet, angry at Conway’s dismissal and the power outage, flooded Twitter with comments such as “is it IPL or some sort of joke" and “DRS (Decision Review System) under maintenance."

“Unlucky for Devon Conway, the ball was missing leg stump. He couldn’t take the DRS due to powercut in the stadium,” a CSK fan wrote.

A couple of users even mocked that as Mumbai couldn’t win fair, they have cut off the light. “IPL chal raha ya mazak (Is it IPL or some sort of joke). Since MI couldn’t win fair they just cut the power of DRS. Well played Umpire."

CSK fans even trolled the umpires for their biased decisions.

The entire team was back in the pavilion in just 16 overs, having posted 97 runs on the scoreboard. In return Mumbai was able to achieve the target in the 14th over, with 31 balls remaining. Daniel Sams was announced the player of the match for his bowling figures - 3/16. The five-time champions and the defending champions, both had a disappointing run in the ongoing IPL 2022.

