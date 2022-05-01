IPL 2022-Fans Critical of Virat Kohli After RCB Lose: 'Below 120 Strike Rate'

Virat Kohli was back among runs as he scored a fifty against Gujarat Titans in game 53 of IPL 2022. This was perhaps the biggest talking point of the game as fans were desperate to see some runs from Kohli’s blade. He had started the IPL well, scoring a couple of forties, but then the runs dried up. So, his maiden fifty was more than special. Fans rejoiced, but they couldn’t ignore the fact that Kohli took 53 balls to score 58 runs. In the end, RCB managed to post 170, but the score would have been even better had Kohli been a bit fast.

On the other end, even a young Rajat Patidar was outscoring the veteran. Kohli scored 14 runs in first ten balls, which comprised of three boundaries, all against Mohammed Shami. In his next 30 balls, he scored 31. He eventually reached his fifty in 45 balls, which was his second slowest fifty-plus score in his IPL career.

Virat Kohli scores 58 off 53. in t20. #ViratKohli #GTvRCB — Saikat Ghosh (@Ghosh_Analysis) April 30, 2022

@imVkohli 50 today was like @babarazam258‘s one . Below 120 strike rate . If he wasn’t out in 16 to 20 overs he would have definitely accelerated it— Akshat Raj Patil (@AkshatRajPatil) April 30, 2022

RT if you slept seeing Virat Kohli bat — Maithun  (@Being_Humor) April 30, 2022

Patidar - My humble apologies. Great Striking. But worried abt Kohli’s strike rate, he is just worried abt his 50 than Team’s chance of scoring 200 which is most Imp. Otherwise GT will Chase this Tgt easily, Come on Kohli-Be a Team man. Don’t b Selfish— Shivanand (@ShivasRegal007) April 30, 2022

Virat Kohli scores an ODI half century in t20Kohlis Fans = The King is BackLol Virats die hard fans really need to start realize this was a selfish innings.Wickets hadn’t fallen and the non strike is striking at 169 strike rateVirat just playing doe his record #KingKohli— idontlikeanything (@idontlikeanythi) April 30, 2022

King Kohli scoring 58(53) thnx alot for playing with strike rate of near 100.Sir it is T20,hope you know it#rcbtweets #RCB #ViratKohli— Naman Sharma (@NamanSh51460844) April 30, 2022

Kohli 58 in 53 ballStrike rate 109Really he is backWt a joke#ViratKohli #rcbvskkr— shubham pandey gagan (@poetshubh) April 30, 2022

Gujarat Titans extended their dominance at the top of the table with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday and inched closer towards clinching a play-off spot in their inception year. After failing multiple times, Virat Kohli finally came out out of a prolonged slump in form by registering his first IPL fifty in 14 matches, including nine this season, as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a challenging 170 for six.

In reply, Rahul Tewatia (43 not out) and David Miller (39 not out) did the job for GT after the table toppers were struggling at 95 for four in the 13th over. With 16 points which has been the magic mark, Titans are well on course towards a top-two finish at the end of league stage.

