IPL 2022: Fans Expose 'Huge Concern' in KKR Batting As Team Lose Heavily Against LSG

It seems Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their way. They had a five match losing streak; they did really well to overcome Rajasthan Royals only to fall prey to a rampaging LSG. Fans knew KKR will have a tough game, but they didn’t know that they will be thrashed by 75 runs. Meanwhile with this loss, KKR are on the brink of elimination as their run rate took a big hit. They also stand firm at eighth position. They will need something special to come out of the rut after being pushed to the brink of elimination after their seventh defeat in 11 matches.

Yeah as much as Shreyas has taken his opportunities (in subcontinent) provided,I am not convinced that he can be in the T20 World Cup squad in Australia.You can’t have someone whose short ball weakness is so apparent playing in your team in Australia of all places.#IPL2022 — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) May 7, 2022

Imagine the plight of KKR fans 😆😆😂, unbelievable man . Have they outsourced their SM handle to someone in Philipines or what. https://t.co/8Z9SKqyuUc— Srini (@softsignalout) May 7, 2022

Gautam Gambhir after defeating KKR pic.twitter.com/kCbwUyYAor— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 7, 2022

Morgan watching KKR be like pic.twitter.com/03vwUJwQ3x— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) May 7, 2022

Alex Hales is just a soft target for KKR’s mess. He went unsold in 1st round & was brought in KKR as a last minute pick for base priceKKR management didn’t prioritise buying a pace basher in top 4. Didn’t even bid for proven IPL openers like Warner & Bairstow — Pratik (@Prat1k_) May 7, 2022

MI, CSK, and now KKR. This bottom bros group is waiting for their friend RCB desperately. ❤ #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 7, 2022

I hope Narine & Russell are okay . Reports say they have a serious back pain from carrying finished club kkr all season..#KKRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/4MKJJSVWHL— ANKIT (@VintageSRKian) May 7, 2022

A quick-fire fifty from de Kock (50 off 29) and a vital knock by Hooda (41 off 27) guided Lucknow Super Giants to 176-7 in 20 overs, on being invited to bat first. Both de Kock and Hooda steadied the Lucknow innings with a 71-run stand for the second wicket.

Apart from them, the likes of Krunal Pandya (25 off 27), and Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14) also made some valuable contributions with the bat for LSG.

Chasing a challenging total, KKR needed a solid opening partnership but Baba Indrajith got a duck and his partner Aaron Finch got a run-a-ball 14. The likes of Shreyas Iyer (6) and Nitish Rana also couldn’t do much and got single-digit scores. Inside seven overs, KKR were reduced to 25 for 4 and the chase was out of their grasp after that.

BattingRussell & Narine: 67/2 off 31Rest of KKR: 34/8 off 56BowlingRussell & Narine: 3/42 (7.0)Rest of KKR: 4/134 (13.0) — Static_357 (@Static_a357) May 7, 2022

The great reunion outside the play offs pic.twitter.com/0sG8nIlAc0— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 7, 2022

LSG reached the top of the table with 16 points from 11 games. Second-placed Gujarat Titans also have 16 points but have dropped down the order due to their inferior net run rate in comparison to the table toppers. Meanwhile KKR are still eighth and on the brink of elimination.

