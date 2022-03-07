IPL 2022: Fans in Surat Go Crazy After Spotting MS Dhoni & Co in Team Bus - WATCH

People in Surat couldn’t keep calm when Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni arrived in the city for a pre-IPL training camp. The fans gathered in numbers on the streets and cheered their hearts out when they spotted the legendary wicketkeeper-batter being seated in the team bus.

The defending champions have decided to set up their pre-season base in Surat as Gujarat is a neighbouring state to Maharashtra where the fifteenth edition of the tournament is set to kickstart from March 26. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath said training in Surat will help the team get acclimatized to the clay-based wickets and other conditions that are expected in the main event.

Since the team is in the city, fans keep gathering outside the stadium where Dhoni & Co are training currently. On Monday, the franchise shared a video on Twitter and thanked the people of Surat for showering their love over Super Kings.

“ℎ Surat! Those eyes that smile with heart give us the joy, everywhere we go!” – CSK tweeted.

ℎ Surat! Those eyes that smile with give us the joy, everywhere we go! #SingamsInSurat #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/T8xwHjoqeI— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) March 7, 2022

The video is the evidence how much the cricket fans admire the former Indian skipper who will be back in action against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The BCCI on Sunday released the full fixture of the tournament in which all the 10 teams will play 14 games each. A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.

As CSK gear up for the season, question looms over the availability of ace speedster Deepak Chahar who picked up an injury during the T20Is against West Indies at home. He had previously played for the franchisee and was re-bought at the mega auction this year by the Super Kings for a whopping Rs 14 crore.

