IPL 2022: Fans Slam KKR Management After Venkatesh Iyer is Dropped for RR Game

Kolkata Knight Riders took a big decision to drop one of their retained players ahead of the auction Venkatesh Iyer for their game against Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai as they hope to break their five-match losing streak and keep their chances of qualifying for the playoffs intact. In fact, KKR had dropped their other retained player, Varun Chakravarthy in their last game and fans on Twitter were very much in the mood to remind how KKR management has got it wrong this season, despite the team getting off to a decent start in IPL 2022 under the new leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Venkatesh Iyer, who had a dream 2021 season that saw him skyrocket to the Indian T20I side and stake a strong claim to be in the scheme of things for India’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad have had a torrid 2022 season so far. In nine matches Iyer has managed just 132 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike-rate of 97.78. In 2021, in ten matches Iyer had made 370 runs at 41.11 with a strike-rate of 128.47. Chakravarthy on too has been a failure this season with just four wickets in right matches at an average of 61.75 and an economy of 8.82. In the 2020 and 2021 season, the spinner had taken 17 and 18 wickets at 20.94 and 24.88.

Live Cricket Score KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Fans took to Twitter voicing their frustration on KKR management with some evening hitting their dropping Iyer feels similar to how Kuldeep Yadav was sidelined after he had a tough season with the team couple of years back.

Sad to see @venkateshiyer removed from the team. He was never given a chance to Bowl. On sticky pitches he could have been very effective.— sahariprasad2000 (@sahariprasad201) May 2, 2022

1st @chakaravarthy29 & now @venkateshiyerThe 2 Indian Retentions of #KKR now dropped from XIIs it1. Bad choice by KKR2. 2 young men out of form3. Teams well prepared against themCan’t put finger on 1 but Hope they recover form for sake of #TeamIndia @BCCI @KKRiders — what India Loves (@whatindialoves) May 2, 2022

This is not fair @venkateshiyer ko kyu nahi liye ha thoda sahi nahi khelre but last season ye banda tha jo final tak le gaya tha apni team ko— MUDASSIR (@MUDASSI77923576) May 2, 2022

@IPL @KKRiders the batting order is costing the game not the team selection @venkateshiyer should’ve been in the playing XI.Cummins and Narine could be floated depending on the venues… Inconsistency in game time is costing them this season#IPL2022 #KKRvRR #JosTheBoss — Cosmo K (@Cosmo_Sayz) May 2, 2022

It took @KKRiders 9 bad games from @venkateshiyer Scoring 132 runs at an avg of 16.50 for captain #ShreyasIyer to finally drop him…Bias of captain is not a good sign… — AarAar (@harryrandhawa32) May 2, 2022

Last year Venky Iyer was the one who played pivotal role & changed the fortunes of struggling KKR at top order & took them till finals & now you have dropped him for rare failure 😡 Shame on you….KKR. You guys deserve to be in last position this season— Ashok Kumar (@ImAshok225) May 2, 2022

Iyer

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here