IPL 2022: Fans Slam Third Umpire For Controversial Kane Willaimson's Dismissal Against Rajasthan Royals

Third umpire KN Anantha Padmanabhan faced a lot of scrutiny for his controversial call which resulted in Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson’s dismissal in the clash against Rajasthan Royals at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. In the second over of the match, Prasidh Krishna bowled a peach of a delivery which deceived Williamson as he edged the ball behind stumps where Sanju Samson tried to take the catch but only managed to get a glove on it. The ball bounced after hitting Samson’s gloves and Devdutt Padikkal at first slip grabbed it diving forward.

The on-field umpire referred the decision to the TV umpire as he was not sure about the ball touching the ground first. Third Umpire Padmanabhan didn’t take much time and gave Williamson out after checking in the video.

However, several fans on Twitter felt that the ball hit the ground first and then Padikkal grabbed it.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Kane Williamson was not out you stupid idiot third umpireAre you blind or got paid for it #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/MUHz29yLxq— solanki kishan (@solanki93972117) March 29, 2022

Kane Williamson unlucky today. Because there is no fourth umpire review about his out in today’s match.— Kareem Sheikh (@kareemsheikh007) March 29, 2022

My sincere request to @BCCIJust like, how players will go through fitness test before the game, please include “EYE CHECKUP" test for third umpires #SRHvRR #KaneWilliamson— Tony (@Im_TonY2001) March 29, 2022

Having eye problem my mom said it’s clear out.! The hell of umpiring! couldn’t excepted this kind of thing in a biggest league ipl.Sad for kane #KaneWilliamson #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/3jpNnEdoie— Akshay Pattar (@akshay_aap) March 29, 2022

#KaneWilliamson#SRHvRRKane was not outPoor standards of Umpiring!!!— selfless soul (@Fearlessoul17) March 29, 2022

Poor umpiring or something fishy don’t know what it is but it really takes some guts to give such poor decisions by 3rd umpire when ball clearly bounced. Even someone on 480p can tell that it is bounced before caught. How the hell is this frekin out?#SRHvsRR #KaneWilliamson #IPL pic.twitter.com/RtNilqF31O— Prakhar Sharma (@prakhar_333) March 29, 2022

Williamson was dismissed on just 2 as SRH lost way early in a mammoth chase of 211. After the skipper’s departure, SRH lost half of their team for just 37 runs on the scoreboard in 10.2 overs.

Earlier, Sanju Samson led from the front with a scintillating 27-ball 55 as Rajasthan Royals posted an imposing 210 for six

Samson and Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29 balls; 4×4; 6×2) added 73 runs for the third wicket off 41 balls, before Shimron Hetmyer used his brute power to clobber 32 in only 13 deliveries and take RR past 200.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Umran Malik Sets Twitter on Fire With His Fiery Bowling Against Rajasthan Royals

Samson’s six-hitting prowess was on display as he struck five maximums and three boundaries, sparing no bowler during his entertaining stay in the middle. Later Hetymar smashed three sixes.

For Hyderabad, Malik and T Natrajan shared two-wicket each.

Malik, who was retained by SRH after last season and the young pacer didn’t disappoint them and impressed many with his raw pace through which he got the better of two premium Rajasthan Royals batters Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal.

The 22-year-old clocked 140kmph plus deliveries consistently and he even touched the 150kmph mark in his first match of the season.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here