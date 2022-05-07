IPL 2022: Fans Want Mumbai Indians to Get Rid of Kieron Pollard After 'Unreal Decline'

Kieron Pollard once used to be an icon for Mumbai Indians. But their has been a rapid decline in his batting form. Even in 2021, fans remembered him for his superb batting against Chennai Super Kings where helped Mumbai chased down an imposing total of 218 runs. Therefore, with his recent form in this season’s IPL, those performances look even more distant. And even fans thought that way as Mumbai Indians failed to put a good score on the board against Gujarat Titans despite a superb start.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai Indians a superb start but the five-time champions lost their way a bit before recovering thanks to a brilliant cameo by Tim David to post 177/6 in 20 overs.

Sharma struck 43 off 28 deliveries and Kishan 45 off 29 as both of them failed to complete their half-centuries and got out to soft dismissals after raising 74 runs for the opening wicket in quick time after table-toppers Gujarat Titans won the toss and asked them to bat first.

But then in came Pollard and managed to score 4 off 14 balls! Not only he ate up balls, Mumbai also lost momentum and managed to score 177 which was short looking at the start they got. Fans were quick to slam Pollard with some even saying that Mumbai Indians will have to look past him.

It’s not about failure, but Pollard is not showing any agressive intent at all. He come to finish game, not to get set and finish later. We need to get past him now.— ™ (@NextBiIIionairs) May 6, 2022

1st 10 Overs - 97/1Next 10 Overs - 80/6Moreover, That Pollard’s Poor Inning gonna Cost today’s match#GTvMI — (@Shebas_10dulkar) May 6, 2022

With skipper Sharma getting off to a brisk start Mumbai Indians raced to 63 for no loss in the power-play, one of their best starts in the tournament coming when they are already out of contention. While Rohit was all aggressive and superb timing, his partner Ishan Kishan started cautiously and unleashed some fine shots after settling in.

Sharma started with a superb boundary, lofting a length delivery by Alzarri Joseph that goes one-bounce into the advertisement boards. The Mumbai Indians and India captain edged the next delivery past the slip for another four and followed that up with the first six of the match on the last ball of the over, launching the English pacer over the mid-wicket boundary.

Unreal decline of Pollard— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 6, 2022

Sad to see smart Pollard getting out to like this— RV (@Rv__97) May 6, 2022

Still fuming on the decision of the MI management to send out of form Pollard ahead of Tim DavidYou know he struggles against Rashid and take time to set.. phir bhi? MOMENTUM POORA GAYA And I have to see this right in front of my eyes — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) May 6, 2022

As part of senior member in One Family hope Pollard is backed fully for One more season pic.twitter.com/pxybiPXEo8— Srini (@softsignalout) May 6, 2022

Mumbai definitely missed a trick by dropping him after 2 outings. Now it’s almost certain that Brevis and David should be MI’s two os batters in the remaining games. It is Pollard who needs to be dropped, time’s up for u polly.— Debashish Sarangi (@Plumb_infront) May 6, 2022

Let both Brevis and David play. What’s Pollard going to gain from these games? You’re retaining him anyway next season in name of loyalty.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 6, 2022

Kieron Pollard the synonyms of consistency these daysFrom one of the most hated fraudster in academy campus to one of the most consistent TukTuk player, what an inspirational journey #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/khEQ3jiI94— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 6, 2022

Should bring in Jordan and Dube and bowl them in tandem against Pollard and confuse Mahela to continue with him instead of Tim David next season.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) May 6, 2022

Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha had laid a solid foundation with a century partnership for the opening wicket but clinical bowling and good work in the field helped Mumbai Indians pull off a five-run win in Match 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Saha struck a superb 40-ball 55, hitting six boundaries and two sixes while Gill blasted 52 off 36 deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes as they went neck-and-neck in scoring runs to give their team a brilliant start as they chased Mumbai Indians’ 177/6 in 20 overs build largely on vital innings by skipper Rohit Sharma (43), Ishan Kishan (45) and Tim David (44 not out).

