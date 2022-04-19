IPL 2022: Far From Finished, Dinesh Karthik Unleashes Finisher 2.0

Dinesh Karthik is at work in IPL 2022, batting appears easy on the eye. The availability of options in his mind to attack the bowling, decisive movement at the crease and clean hitting through the line creates a unique impact. Method in the T20 madness, style and substance and mind-reading ability make him an explosive package to have by your side, anywhere in the batting order.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is reaping the reward of investing in experience, in a cricket format supposed to be loaded in favour of the youth. Smart mind, fast hands, quick feet is not expected from a 36-year-old, trying to be relevant in his 15th season in the IPL, after a stint as a commentator on television. Cricketing instinct honed as a wicket-keeper has its advantages, he is stretching the

boundaries.

Karthik set out to prove he can execute any batting plan devised by the coaching staff at RCB, 2022 is the second appearance by the one-time India player after one season in 2015-16. He ventured out to try his luck with new franchise Gujarat Lions (2016-17), moved to Kolkata Knight Riders (2018) when he was made captain, then stepped down as leader to make place for Eoin Morgan.

RCB made him the leader of the finisher pack, under ex-India coach Sanjay Bangar and the old hand is relishing a familiar role. Faf du Plessis, team captain in place of Virat Kohli at the franchise, applauded Karthik’s role, and so has the latter. The wicket-keeper is in happy space amidst teammates in red and blue, as RCB is chasing the first title in 15th IPL season, after three final appearances.

RCB is a long way away from getting to the summit, appearing to be on course with Karthik taking over his version of the finisher role perfected by former RCB ace, A B De Villiers, the 360-degree batting masterclass from SA. His 66 no (34 balls) against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede stadium was an advanced version of the calculated assault on bowlers inflicted since T20 India debut.

RCB’s best player in the 16-run win over DC had played the winning hand in India’s first-ever T20 international against SA at the Wanderers stadium. India won by six wickets in 2006, number five batsman Karthik was the finisher in that famous win, unbeaten 31 off 28 balls, the second highest India scorer after Dinesh Mongia (38 off 45 balls).

Virender Sehwag was captain in India’s first-ever T20 game, incidentally the only T20 international appearance played by Sachin Tendulkar. Karthik made his T20 debut, also the debut for the entire Indian team in 20:20 format, including Tendulkar, M S Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and the skipper, to name a few who had stepped out into T20 territory at the Wanderers.

A batsman from that era remaining relevant in IPL 2022 shows the distance the 36-year-old from Tamil Nadu has travelled. Dhoni kept wickets on India’s T20 debut at Wanderers, reserve wicket-keeper/batter Karthik could only get into the squad as a hard-hitter in the 2007 India team which lifted the ICC T20 World Cup,

triggering hysteria back home and launching the IPL.

RCB expects more from him, beyond wicket-keeping. Stepping into De Villiers role is an improbable task, Karthik is expected to do his bit to fill that hole with experience and expertise. The team management, under chief coach Bangar, have established big-hitter options in Kohli, Faf, Glenn Maxwell. Karthik fitted into that role so far, going by strike rate.

There is a feeling of calmness amidst the noise all around when Karthik 2022 version is busy with the bat, hitting the ball into chosen spaces across the ropes or into the stands. Composure at the crease, decisive stroke-play replaced the hyper-active batter seen earlier. Riding a wave of confidence, he is not trying to overdo things.

The lowering of expectations from him may be a reason, especially after he ventured into a cricket watcher role as commentator. The clarity and choice of words from Karthik, behind the scene, is visible in a performer role for new-look RCB. The earlier teams played for—Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, GL– expected him to be the ace in the batting pack, which he did in patches for KKR (2018-21).

Teammates from India’s T20 debut in 2006 batch against South Africa are mentors or managers, coaches or commentators. Can he go forward towards a T20 comeback for India? Ambition is creditable, nothing is impossible for this fitness freak. For now, let the run-making process continue without thinking about the selection.

Armed with incredible timing, range of shots and rich experience in crunch situations, match-winning knocks for RCB, the opportunity to fill in part of the De Villiers void and repeat the finishing act is within Karthik’s reach.

