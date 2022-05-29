IPL 2022 Final: Frustrated Buttler Throws Away His Helmet, Gloves After Getting Dismissed by Pandya- WATCH

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) dugout received a massive blow during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 grand finale against Gujarat Titans when opener Jos Buttler was dismissed for 39. The Sanju Samson-led side was already off to a slow start after opting to bat first and opposition captain Hardik Pandya added to their woes by getting the better of the in-form English batter.

Buttler went past the 850-run mark while batting against the Titans but unlike his previous knocks, he took off a bit slow. He found it difficult to play against the GT pacemen which wasn’t a scene earlier in the tournament. With the help of 5 boundaries, he managed to get 39 runs off 35 deliveries but before he could score the fifth half-century of the season, he edged a Pandya delivery to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. (IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR Live Score)

The incident happened in the 13th over when Pandya came into the attack. The GT skipper bowled a length delivery, outside off and Buttler looked to guide it down to the third man with an opened face of the bat. To his and RR’s disappointment, it went off the outside edge and Saha didn’t make any mistake in grabbing the dolly.

The Titans had a jubilant celebration while the Royals were badly jolted. Buttler was frustrated too as he threw away his helmet and batting gloves while returning to the dressing room.

Have a look:

Earlier, RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022. While this is Rajasthan’s second final of the tournament after winning the inaugural edition in 2008, Gujarat are making their first appearance in the title clash in their IPL debut season.

After winning the toss for the second time in as many matches in Ahmedabad, Samson said his playing eleven is unchanged from the win in Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri returned to the English commentary box after almost 7 years. began the eve by hosting the closing ceremony and also anchored the coin toss. Even Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya too said, “Good to see you back here.”

