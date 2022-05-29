IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR: Don't Have Too Many Plans, Just Keep it Simple For Jos Buttler - Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan revealed that he didn’t plan much while bowling to Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler in the final of IPL 2022. Rashid troubled Buttler in the summit clash and put a brake on the scoring rate with his disciplined bowling. The Englishman, who has been in imperious form this season, scored 39 runs off 35 balls as Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 130/9 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Rashid once again bowled an economical spell and finished it with 1/18 in his quota of 4 overs.

The Afghan spinner admitted that the pitch was good to bowl and the Gujarat Titans bowlers hit the right areas to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a below-par score.

“The wicket was pretty good to bowl, we bowled the right areas which was always important. I knew that the wicket was helping me and just bowled the right areas,” Rashid told broadcasters after first innings.

The 23-year-old said that he just tried to keep it simple against Buttler and was hoping for the Englishman to attack him.

“I don’t have too many plans, just keep it simple for him (Buttler), if he goes after me, the chances of me getting his wicket is higher. We just wanted to be tight and put the pressure on him (on the game plan). I wanted to bring my length back, and I wanted to adjust my length on this wicket,” Rashid added.

The leggie further said that there was a good turn for him which helped him put the brake on the scoring rate in the middle overs.

“There was enough turn for me, that helped me get wickets and helped the team in the middle overs. ​It’s a simple game, just focus on your own skill, not worry about things that you can’t control,” he added.

Rashid said that the players wanted to keep it simple while playing in front of a jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium with over 1 Lakh fans in the stands.

“This is the first time I’m playing in front of such a big crowd, we didn’t want to think it’s the final, just keep it simple,” he said.

