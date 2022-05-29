IPL 2022 Final: Lockie Ferguson Bowls the Fastest Delivery of IPL 2022 – A 157.3 Kmph Thunderbolt to Jos Buttler

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final: Lockie Ferguson was drafted in for the IPL 2022 final by Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, in place of Alzzari Joseph and GT may well have to wait a bit longer to see if that one change does the trick in helping their lift the IPL title, Ferguson had done himself a bit of good already, bowling the fastest delivery of the IPL 2022 – a 157.3 kmph thunderbolt in the early goings of RR innings.

While Umran Malik has been the talk of the town this entire IPL for his searing pace, Ferguson was always there and about and when it mattered the most, the Kiwi brought out his best, rather saved his best for the last. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Malik, who earned a maiden India call-up on the back of his good showing in IPL 2022, led the chart for the fastest delivery bowled with 157 kmph delivery against Delhi Capitals.

But, Ferguson’s effort still was not enough to knock over Shaun Tait’s 157.7 kmph delivery bowled in the 2011 edition which remains the fastest delivery ever bowled in the IPL.

Here is the list of the fastest deliveries bowled in IPL history:

Shaun Tait (Rajasthan Royals, 157.71 kmph) – Known as the ‘Wild Thing’, Tait continues to hold the record for having bowled the fastest delivery in Indian Premier League history. Tait set the benchmark during IPL 2011 when he was bowling to his countryman Aaron Finch who was then contracted to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Lockie Ferguson (Gujarat Titans, 157/3 kmph) – the Kiwi quick Ferguson came in for the Final for Gujarat Titans and bowled a venomous first over, clocking over 150 thrice and off the final delivery he got one nearly on the money – a wide yorker that beat the in-form Jos Buttler – the fastest delivery of IPL 2022. Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 157 kmph) – Umran nearly broke Tait’s record when bowling to Delhi Capitals’ Rovman Powell during an IPL 2022 clash. He though ended up conceding a four off that delivery. Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals, 156.22 kmph) – The South African speedster in IPL 2022 bowled the then second quickest delivery in league’s history when playing against Rajasthan Royals. The batter Jos Buttler though ended up converting that thunderbolt into a boundary. Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 156 kmph) – Umran also holds the record for the third quickest delivery. He did it against Delhi Capitals during IPL 2022 and in the same over as he broke the 157 kmph barrier.

