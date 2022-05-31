IPL 2022 Final: Hardik Pandya Hilariously Crashes Rahul Tewatia's Interview | WATCH

On Sunday, Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL trophy. Not only was this big for the franchise, but it was also big for Pandya himself who must have been desperate to answer the naysayers. Last year, after T20 World Cup, Pandya had to cop a lot of criticism for not being able to bowl four overs in T20 match. Since then his match fitness also came under the scanner. Pandya needed to fire and he did, taking Gujarat to the final and then sealing the deal. Meanwhile, Pandya looked tense on the field, but deep inside he remained as witty as it can get. See how he crashed Rahul Tewatia’s interview.

In the video clip which is now going viral, Pandya was seen approaching Tewatia who was busy telling Harsha Bhogle about his experience in IPL 2022. The skipper tapped his player which distracted Tewatia, but he soon regained his composure realizing the funny side of it. Bhogle too joined in the fun.

Earlier Rahul Tewatia and David Miller played crucial role in GT winning the trophy. Both have taken to the finishing job well and helped their team win respective ‘tight’ games. Tewatia had thanked Pandya profusely for trusting him. Here’s what he said earlier in an conversation with NDTV.

Conversing with NDTV, Tewatia gave an understanding into his mindset and he likewise saved some high commendations for Hardik Pandya.

“Hardik keeps things simple both on and off the field. He practices the same way every time, irrespective of whether he has scored runs or not. He keeps the atmosphere pretty chilled. It does not look like Hardik is captaining for the first time.”

“I have talked a lot about bowling with Rashid Khan. If Rashid does not take a wicket, then you just see that he concedes only 15-20 runs. He has a big impact on the game. Rashid bhai also told us that he worked a lot on his batting and it showed this season,” he added

