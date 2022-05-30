IPL 2022 Final: Jos Buttler gets emotional while remembering Shane Warne

Ahead of the IPL 2022 final, Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler was seen getting emotional as he remembered legendary cricketer and former Rajasthan skipper Shane Warne. Notably, Warne led the Rajasthan team in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. Moreover, under the leadership of the former Aussie spinner, Rajasthan clinched their solitary IPL title.

Unfortunately, Warne had passed away during his vacation in Thailand in March earlier this year. Rajasthan Royals franchise had previously paid tribute to their former skipper Warne. Rajasthan team manager Romi Bhinder, while talking about Warne, shared a heart-warming anecdote. In a tribute video posted by the franchise, Bhinder recalled how Buttler high-fived a picture of Warne.

“We have put up a picture of him where his hand is overstretched. A few days ago, I saw Jos giving him a high-five and saying, ‘legend'”, Bhinder said in a tribute video posted by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of their side’s IPL game against Mumbai Indians.

The picture went viral in no time.

Here is how fans and followers of the game reacted to that image on Twitter.

A certain Twitter user, while talking about the incident wrote, “Jos Buttler was in tears talking about Shane Warne.”

Jos Buttler was in tears talking about Shane Warne 💔 — 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐲 ☆ (@Mr__AAD) May 29, 2022

Another user mentioned how Buttler and Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson wanted to win the IPL title for Warne. In his tweet, the user wrote, “Jos Buttler broke down while remembering Late #ShaneWarne. Even RR skipper Sanju Samson said they want to win the trophy for Shane Warne. Jos Buttler.”

Jos Buttler broke down while remembering Late #ShaneWarne

Even RR skipper Sanju Samson said they want to win the trophy for Shane Warne. 🥺@josbuttler 🙌💙#IPLFinals #RRvGT pic.twitter.com/1lGQoeBrRt — Rohit Rawat (@rohit_rawat7) May 29, 2022

Another user shared the video of Buttler high-fiving the photo of Warne. The user wrote in the caption, “Shane Warne was the first ‘Royal’; Jos Buttler is the ‘reigning royal’. Good Luck Rajasthan Royals. #IPL2022.”

Shane Warne was the first 'royal'; Jos Buttler is the 'reigning royal'.

Good Luck @rajasthanroyals 👍#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/hCWW129hsZ — Chandrashekar Reddy (@Chandrasheker9) May 29, 2022

A person has shared a collage of Warne and Buttler and in the caption he wrote, “Buttler remembered RR’s IPL Title winning captain Shane Warne.”

Rajasthan did manage to reach the final of the 15th season of IPL but they had to concede a seven-wicket defeat against debutants Gujarat Titans. Batting first, the Sanju Samson-led side managed to put up a paltry total of 130/9 in 20 overs. Buttler scored 39 runs off 35 balls to emerge as the highest scorer for his side.

In reply, the Hardik Pandya-led side reached the target with 11 balls remaining.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here