IPL 2022 Final: Jos Buttler Scores Most Runs in the Playoffs; Goes Past David Warner’s Single Season Tally

Jos Buttler may not have set the Narendra Modi Stadium alight on Sunday during the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, as he has done throughout the IPL 2022 season, but the England opener still ended up being RR’s highest run-getter in the final with 39 off 25 balls, in the process surpassing David Warner’s single-season tally as well as the 200-run mark in the playoffs for a single season – a new record.

In what was a below-par batting performance from RR on the final night against a disciplined GT bowling attack Buttler kept RR in the hunt till the time he departed in the 13th over to GT skipper Hardik Pandya. His 35 runs though ensured that he takes his tally of runs to 863 runs from 17 matches at an average of 57.53, thus assuring himself the Orange Cap – most runs – for the season. During the season, Buttler smashes four centuries and four half-centuries striking at 149.05. He hit 83 fours and 45 sixes.

Buttler 863 is now the second-highest single-season tally in IPL history after Virat Kohli’s 973-run season in 2016. Buttler surpassed Warner’s tally of 848 – scored in the same 2016 season for Sunrises Hyderabad. Warner led SRH to the title that year.

Buttler also set a new record for most runs in a playoff in a single season. He made 227 runs in three innings in the playoffs. Buttler made 89 off 56 balls vs GT in Qualifier 1 in a losing cause before hammering 104 off just 60 deliveries against RCB to steer RR to the final. In the final he made 34. He surpassed Warner, who had previously scored 190 runs in the playoffs in the 2016 season.

As for the match, GT bowlers lead by Pandya’s 3/17 restricted RR to just 130/9. If RR hope to win this, they will have to defend the second-lowest score in the IPL final. For RR, apart from Buttler, Yashaswi Jaiswal made 22, while Samson made 14 and Riyan Parag added 15.

