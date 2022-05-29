IPL 2022 Final: Lasith Malinga On Riyan Parag's Attitude-'This is What We Need'

Riyan Parag got the usual abuse on Twitter after he dropped Rajat Patidar in the second qualifier against RCB in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was nothing new as RR youngster usually gets thrashed for his ‘attitude’ regularly on Twitter. He was also accused of not scoring runs. Nonetheless, team bowling coach Lasith Malinga has come out and supported the cricketer, citing his fielding skills.

Earlier this week, Parag had broken CSK star Ravindra Jadeja’s record for the most catches in a single season by a fielder (non-wicketkeeper). And Malinga hailed Parag’s superb fielding efforts throughout the season.

“I have really been enjoying Riyan’s fielding in the last 15 matches. He has so much energy, he is so much athletic. He is always in the game,” the RR bowling coach said in a video uploaded on RR’s official Instagram handle.

“We all know he didn’t get too many opportunities to bat. But the energy he brings with his game on the field is amazing. I don’t think you can see it in any other team. I am so happy with the energy and attitude that he brings to the team. This is the attitude we need,” he added.

In 16 games this season, Parag has scored 168 runs at a strike rate of 143.58 with one half-century knock. He has been part of the franchise since 2019.

Rajasthan Royals cricketer Riyan Parag on Friday was in the crosshairs of cricket fans on social media, again. This time for dropping an easy catch of in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar during the second qualifier of IPL 2022. Patidar had scored a memorable century in the Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

Fielding at backward point, Parag’s reverse cup attempt to gobble up a cut shot from Patidar in the final over of Powerplay came a cropper. The RCB batter was batting on 13.

Fans were quick to post their reactions to his dropped catch.

