The loud music and the DJ screaming on top of his voice during the Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday evening made the press box glass windows of the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad reverberate that it seemed it would collapse anytime.

On Sunday, the biggest sporting venue in the world is sure to resonate with the 1.32 lakh capacity Gujju crowd rooting for local franchise and IPL debutants Gujarat Titans, led by their own Gujju, Hardik Pandya, in the title clash against Rajasthan Royals. The second-time finalists are led by a calm skipper but a destructive batsman who goes with the flow on the field and shows little emotions, Sanju Samson from Kerala.

While Pandya, leading an IPL side for the first time, has been hailed as a leader, Samson has been credited to taking Royals to their first IPL Play Offs in four years after finishing either last or second last in the previous three editions that had eight participants.

To take the team to their first ever final after 14 seasons, Samson deserves as much praise as Pandya, as he not only has led by example with the bat – second best run-getter for his team with 444 runs behind the Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler (824 runs) but has also done the wicketkeeping duties decently to be the most successful ’keeper in this edition with 16 dismissals made up of 14 catches and two stumpings. Besides, he also has to make the bowling changes, keeping in mind who comes in when, whom to preserve for the death overs and all those things that run inside the mind of a captain. And, to do it in his second IPL tournament as skipper after being named the new RR captain in January 2021, Samson has not been a bad captain at all.

Samson joins only the legendary Late Shane Warne as the only Royals captains to lead their sides to IPL finals. Warne did it in phenomenal style in 2008 that saw the team lift the trophy. Samson could emulate Warne, who sadly passed away three weeks before IPL 2022 started. Perhaps, Warne’s blessings are on RR that they are destined to win the title and thus have made the right moves most of the times. RR finished second in the league stage just behind their final opponents, have had the highest run-getter in the tournament in their line-up in Buttler; have the most successful wicket-taker in Yuzvendra Chahal (currently jointly with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Wanindu Hasaranga) with 26 sticks; have the wicketkeeper with the most dismissals, Samson; and also the man with almost the best pair of hands, Riyan Parag, who has taken 16 catches, a majority of them in the deep.

Royals’ opener Buttler has dominated this IPL single-handedly with the bat that he has already scored four hundreds in this IPL – joint highest for a single edition with Virat Kohli, who scored as many centuries in 2016. Not only in IPL but no other batsman has scored as many centuries in a single T20 series around the world. He has the chance to go one ahead of Kohli on Sunday as he is familiar with the NaMo Stadium and the boundary dimensions besides the all-important pitch factor. Buttler has also a chance to equal Chris Gayle’s record for most IPL hundreds – 6.

Buttler has not scored a T20 hundred outside IPL. His first came last year – 124 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi and scored century after century, four of them in all this year. Each of his four centuries have come at different venues – 100 against Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium, 103 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium, 116 against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium and 106 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Narendra Modi Stadium. He could not set the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune afire in the two innings he played while in the only innings in Kolkata, he notched up 89 in a losing cause in the first Qualifier. Needless to mention, all five of Buttler’s five T20 centuries have helped his team to win.

Buttler will be the man to watch out for by the Titans think-tank, for he has only got better from the first outing against them in the league, scoring 54 to making 89 in Qualifier 1, though both of them went in vain in the end result. Buttler can move into second in the list of batsmen who has scored most runs in a single IPL edition by scoring 25 more on Sunday and displace David Warner (848) to third place, though he may find it tough to add 150 to his tally and surpass Kohli’s tally of 973 in 2016. He has scored two back-to-back centuries earlier in this IPL, and there is no reason why he cannot repeat it in Ahmedabad. The Somerset-born Buttler may have been a one-man army for RR, but they also have young talents and left-handers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal who can score big and at a brisk pace. Besides Samson, big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer, the left-hander from the West Indies, has been a good finisher for the side, boosting his batting average to 50.50 after remaining not out eight times.

Samson’s key bowlers include Prasidh Krishna, who is their second highest wicket-taker with 18 sticks behind Yuzvendra Chahal (26 wickets) has been impressive in parts, more so in the second Qualifier on Friday, using his height and the extra bounce that was on offer. Not for nothing is Trent Boult a premier left-arm pacer in the world while the spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Chahal can be a handful if conditions suit them, though they hardly made much impact in the second Qualifier against RCB. In fact, no spinner made an impact in the combined 17 overs that they bowled on Friday at the venue, picking up two wickets in all.

The only player of concern is left-arm pacer from West Indies, Obed McCoy. Samson has too much faith in the 25-year-old who represents St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean domestic tournament to bowl in the death overs. While McCoy was at his best against RCB, picking up his career best IPL figures of 3 for 23 in his sixth match, he has been on the expensive side, bowling short and wide, if not full tosses. Getting the right line and length has been McCoy’s problem. Samson will hope that he repeats Friday’s act for one last time on Sunday in this tournament.

While Royals have won a majority of their matches defending totals – seven of their 10 wins came batting first – Titans have been magnificent chasers. Pandya has anchored the innings quite well in the tournament at No. 4, to be Titans top-scorer with 453 runs at 45.30 with four fifties, his most significant knock coming in the first Qualifier when he ensured his team did not do any hara-kiri in chasing a challenging target of 189 in Kolkata. Pandya remained unbeaten on 40 while David Miller delivered the killer blow on Royals.

Miller has been at the centre stage of Titans’ successful run chases, with Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia providing the support cast with aplomb. Miller’s presence in the middle is an assurance to Titans. He is Titans’ answer in the run-chases what Buttler is to Royals at the top of the order to bat all the way through. Pandya averages 135.50 in this IPL in their successful run chases, accumulating 269 runs in seven innings and remaining not out five times. His 94 not out against Chennai Super Kings in Pune and 68 not out against Royals in the first Qualifier being two of the finest that he has played in recent times, proving him as a reliable finisher. Miller is not new to IPL, and his vast experience with Punjab Kings and Royals before becoming a key Titans player in 10 years in the league is something his team will be banking on him for one last time this year.

Pandya has learnt the ropes of captaincy with each match and ably guided by the World Cup-winning India coach Gary Kirsten as batting coach and consultant and World Cup-winning Team India member of the past, Ashish Nehra as the head coach. Without prior captaincy experience, Pandya has done above everybody’s expectations, and the leadership has also changed him as a person who shows more maturity and takes more responsibility.

He has a wide array of performers on his side, the already India Test batsman, Shubman Gill scoring in excess of 400 runs, though he will do well to be consistent. Wriddhiman Saha has made the opportunities count with some blazing innings at the top of the order while also donning the keeping gloves like he always does best, showing that his age of 37 is merely a number.

Pandya has the finest new ball bowler in all formats, Md Shami to provide the early breakthroughs, 11 of his 19 dismissals have been in Power Play overs. He is ably supported by the upcoming Yash Dayal, whose left-arm medium-pace has fetched him 10 wickets in eight matches with a best of 3 for 40 coming against Royals on his IPL debut. New Zealander Lockie Ferguson has bowled some of the fastest deliveries but his place is switched with Alzarri Joseph.

Rashid Khan continues to be a force to reckon with but as leg-spinners are known to be erratic if they don’t land the ball on the right areas. But the wrist spinner from Afghanistan is not one of the ordinary leg-spinners. He was a class act in Qualifier 1 in Kolkata, being as miserly as one can be in his four overs, conceding only 15 runs though going wicketless. By his own admission, he took time to find the right line and length in the tournament and that was the main reason for him not picking more than six wickets in his first six matches. Having sorted out his limitations, Khan 12 in his next nine matches including his IPL career best of four for 24 against Lucknow Super Giants in a match that sealed his team the Play Offs spot with two league matches to spare.

Royals may rejoice from that fact that they did not give a single wicket to Khan in this league. Royals also have the edge, having played a match at this venue already while Titans took a direct flight into the final after winning the first qualifier in Kolkata on Tuesday.

But Titans will have the back of almost the entire 1.32 lakh Gujarat supporters shouting on top of their voices. It cannot get any better, can it?

