IPL 2022 Final: Shubman Gill's Match Winning Six Had Similarities to MS Dhoni's Iconic World Cup Hit

After a wait of six years, the Indian Premier League finally got a new champion as Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the season finale at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Chasing 131, Gujarat got off to an abrupt start as it lost two early wickets.Then opener Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya ensured that there were no more hiccups on their side’s way to an IPL trophy.

Gujarat chased the target down in the 19th over with Gill finishing it off in style. The opener pulled Obed McCoy for a six over square leg on the first ball of the 19th over and ended Gujarat’s terrific IPL campaign in a befitting manner.

Gill’s six sent the Ahmedabad crowd into ecstasy, reminding fans of the 2011 World Cup finish by MS Dhoni. “Number 7 jersey. Finishing with a 6. Gary [Kirsten] and Nehraji [Ashish Nehra] celebrating. Beating Sanga [Kumar Sangakarra] and [Lasith] Malinga’s team. Where have we seen this before?” Gujarat Titans tweeted.

Playing in their debut season, Gujarat Titans led a terrific IPL campaign and won 10 of their 14 league matches. The team finished at the top of the points table and cruised its way to the finals after defeating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1. Hardik Panya and Co remained unbeaten against Rajasthan, winning all their three matches against the team.

Gujarat’s triumph also added several firsts in IPL history. The Gujarat Titans became the only team to win an IPL trophy with an Indian head coach as Ashish Nehra broke the pattern of foreign coaches winning the tournament. The achievement also added Nehra to the elite club of cricketers who have won the IPL title as a player as well as a coach.

Nehra had won the IPL title playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

Ricky Pointing and Shane Warne are the only other individuals to achieve the feat. While Ricky Ponting was part of Mumbai Indians when the team won their first title in 2013, he coached the team in the 2015 title run as well. Spin legend Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals in his dual role of coach and captain in the inaugural season of IPL.

