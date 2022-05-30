IPL 2022 Final: 'Winning IPL is Just As Big As Winning Under-19 World Cup'-Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans’ opener Shubman Gill played a responsible knock as he took his team home in the all-important final of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The youngster held the fort after GT lost three wickets, making sure that he stays till the end. He ended up scoring unbeaten 45 and sealed the memorable win with a six-off Obed McCoy over the deep square leg as Gujarat reached 133/3 in 18.1 overs in front of a raucous crowd of more than 100,000.

This was some journey for Gill who had also won the ICC Under 19 World Cup in 2018 for India. He had proved his class earlier, but it was in 2022 in IPL that he showed that he is getting better with each passing year. He went onto accumulate 483 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34 and strike rate of 132. Earlier, he was let go by KKR only to be bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 8 Cr.

“It means a lot. After winning the under-19 World Cup, winning the IPL is just as big. It is my fourth year. I wanted to be there till the end and that was the talk with the coaches. Glad I took them over the line. Our bowlers bowled really well to restrict them to 130. We wanted to keep them under 150 but fortunately, it was much less,” Gill told broadcasters after Gujarat won IPL 2022.

Gujarat’s highly-rated bowling attack, led by skipper Hardik Pandya (3/17) himself, limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine after losing the toss.

Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32, respectively, to complete an emphatic win for their team.

It should have been a comfortable chase but Rajasthan bowled their hearts out to make it an interesting final. As they showed all season, Gujarat remained calm in tough situations to finish the chase in 18.1 overs. Not many gave Gujarat a chance in their first season especially after a mixed auction where they waited till the end to secure the services of wicketkeepers Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade.

