IPL 2022: Former Cricketers React to Ravindra Jadeja Stepping Down-'Hope It Doesn't Affact Him Personally'

On Saturday, Chennai Supekings replaced Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni. The decision came after CSK slumped to their sixth defeat in eight games which means they were languishing at third place from the bottom. The season started off badly for CSK as they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the opener. They went onto lose next three games which meant that they would lose four games in a row. They managed to beat RCB to register their maiden win, but failed to put up a string of wins which was the need of the hour.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," CSK said in a statement. Explaining the rationale further, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Dhoni had taken up the role ‘in larger interest of the franchise.’

“This is a decision taken by the team management and Jaddu, a decision which we have now published in the press. Team officials didn’t have a say in this, only the team management. Jaddu expressed his desire to relinquish captaincy and give it back to MSD, who is taking up the responsibility in the larger interest of the franchise,” Viswanathan told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, a number of former cricketers have reacted to the news. With some even saying that the move might affect Jadeja in a negative way. “We have been saying this from day 1 that if MS Dhoni is not the captain then nothing can happen to Chennai. Better late than never. They still have the opportunity, they have matches in their hand, now there will be a turnaround,” India great Virender Sehwag reacted to the news on Cricbuzz.

“When they made him the captain, I don’t think he had a choice, now that his captaincy has been taken away, he still didn’t have an option. If Dhoni is there in a team, he has to be the captain. I said the same thing even when India were playing in the 2019 World Cup. I think somewhere Jadeja is happy as well. It was indeed a huge burden on his shoulder,” former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, who was part of the discussion, added.

I really Feel for Ravindra Jadeja. Let’s hope it doesn’t effect him as a cricketer in a negative way.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 30, 2022

