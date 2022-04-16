IPL 2022: Former India Wicket-Keeper Questions Why Varun Chakravarthy Was Retained

Varun Chakravarthy, despite being retained by KKR in recent IPL auctions, hasn’t lived up to the reputation. A case in point could be the SRH clash where he gave away 45 runs in 3 overs! As Aiden Markram took him on, Chakravarthy instead of outfoxing the batter, kept feeding him short stuff which was nothing but cannon-fodder for South Africa. He ended up giving all the runs in a jiffy and KKR ended up losing the game with more than two overs to spare.

It’s hard to imagine and people are now questioning if KKR did the right thing to retain the Tamil Nadu spinner. This season he has been at his worst, picking up 4 wickets in six matches. “KKR’s bowling is a form of concern now. Till now they were relying on Umesh Yadav’s early wickets but their death bowling has always been an issue. There might also be a question on Varun Chakravarthy, he is their retained player. They will have to find a bowling option somehow. Narine is their only consistent bowler, who is bowling with an economy of under six,” said Parthiv Patel on Cricbuzz.

Even earlier the spinner had revealed that he has been working on a new variation. “It is bound to happen, people will have plans against me. Last year in the Indian leg, I had six to seven wickets in seven matches. Later on, I picked up more wickets, so you cannot predict how many wickets you are going to get," Chakravarthy said. “I am working on a new variation which I am looking forward to bowl more. If it starts clicking well it will definitely add a new dimension to my game," he said ahead of KKR’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Asked further about the new variation, he said, “I am working on a leg-spin. I have been working for it in the last two years. I have bowled in few matches and I have got a wicket out of that also.

