IPL 2022: Fourth Highest Paid at Auctions Reveals His Batting Position for Punjab Kings

One player who will grab all the limelight in the upcoming IPL 2022 is surely England batter cum spin all-rounder Liam Livingstone. After getting bought for Rs 11.5 Cr, he will be under pressure to deliver for Punjab Kings. There is still suspense as to what position he will bat, but one thing is for sure he will not bat at the lower middle order, as Sports Tak was informed by the cricketer himself.

Livingstone was the fourth most expensive buy at the recent IPL auctions with Ishan Kishan being the top paid cricketer. He was followed by Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer. PBKS play their campaign opener against RCB where Livingstone would be absolutely crucial.

“I know where I am going to bat anyway. I am going to bat in the middle-order so it would be stupid of me to say otherwise. I’m probably going to bat at 4 or 5. The team is always bigger than the individual and you’ve got to fit into a role which the team needs you and I think Punjab Kings are going to need me in the middle order role so that’s where I am focused. I haven’t even thought about anywhere else. The team is really important and I’m excited; hope I can finish off games while batting second or post a big total batting first," Livingstone told Sports Tak.

The Englishman has played nine IPL games and accounted for just 113 runs. Despite poor numbers, he was picked up. Now the onus is on him to deliver, although he certainly believes that the money part doesn’t bother him at all. “We are picked as cricketers to come in and do our jobs, which is to score runs and take wickets and catches. So I think the monetary value is irrelevant. I’ve played in the last couple of years for not a lot. The IPL is the biggest tournament in the world and I’m just really excited to get going.”

