IPL 2022: Franchises Expresses Reservation About Playing Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium - Report

The 2022 Indian Premier League is all set to return to India as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to hosts the upcoming season in Mumbai and Pune owing to the coronavirus pandemic. BCCI hosts the first leg of IPL 2021 in India but the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-bubble camp forced them to shift the second leg of the tournament to the UAE.

Mumbai is expected to host 55 matches at Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches will be held at Pune’s MCA International Stadium.

However, the latest report suggested that several franchises have expressed their reservations about playing five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians at their home ground Wankhede Stadium. According to Times of India, the franchises feel that MI will enjoy an undue advantage at Wankhede, while they don’t have any problem playing them at DY Patil Stadium, Brabourne or in Pune.

“None of the other teams are getting home matches. It will be unfair if MI play a lot of their matches at Wankhede, which has been their den for years. The franchises have raised this concern. The franchises don’t have an issue with Mumbai Indians play bulk of their matches at DY Patil stadium and in Pune. Even the Brabourne stadium is fine. Hopefully, the BCCI will look into the matter," a franchise source said as per TOI.

The biggest challenge for the BCCI is to arrange the practice venues for all 10 franchises in Maharashtra. The same report suggests that the Cricket stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Bandra Kurla Complex facilities could be used for the arrangement of practice sessions.

“Air travel of so many teams is the biggest threat of an outbreak. BCCI doesn’t really want to take chances. The first objective is to complete the league in time in India. No one can predict when another wave may start," a BCCI official said.

The IPL 2022 final is expected to be played on May 29 with the venues for playoffs yet to be decided.

An IPL governing council meeting is scheduled for February 24 (Thursday) where the final call on schedule could be taken.

