IPL 2022: From Ishaan Kishan To Andrew Tye, These 5 Former Gujarat Lions Players Could Be Seized By Titans

On February 12, all eyes will be on the mega auction of IPL 2022. The 10 franchises will be kick-starting their new chapters in the tournament’s history. However, the two new entrants- Ahmedabad (Gujarat Titans) and Lucknow (Lucknow Super Giants) will bid for the first time in an IPL auction. As far as the Ahmedabad team is concerned, they in total have to sign a maximum of 22 players at the auction table. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat franchise will be looking for 25 sturdy individuals, including the 7 overseas cricketers. Therefore, revisiting the squad of their predecessor franchise (Gujarat Lions) could be an exciting option to explore.

Ishaan Kishan

Both the new teams will be eyeing to seize Ishan Kishan. The mega auction will allow Gujarat Titans to sign this extravagant cricketer. Ishan’s versatile skill set will not only make him bat in the top four but also perform the wicketkeeper duties. Apart from the tangible benefits, the 23-year old can become the future face of the franchise. If Ishan gets picked then straightforwardly he will become the vital cog of the team. But it is not going to be easy for Gujarat, as they might get to face an intense bidding war with other franchises.

Dwayne Bravo

It won’t be a surprise if the franchise’s target will be to fetch a premier overseas pacer, in the form of Dwayne Bravo. Gujarat Titans will be looking forward to including an adequate pace battery, and a bowling all-rounder, therefore, Bravo will be intensely under their radar. As the WI all-rounder can not only enclose the death bowling, but also as a finisher. By signing Pandya, the Ahmedabad franchise has indicated that they are building a dynamic squad. And Bravo might give them the required depth and flexibility both with his bowling and batting.

Aaron Finch

Another solid overseas player that Gujarat Titans can include in their squad is Aaron Finch. The Australian could be a fair buy at an economical price tag for the team. Gujarat will not face much competition to seize this cricketer, and his reasonable performances in IPL 2020 for RCB could be one major reason. However, the 35-year old opener can still bring a lot to the table. For Gujarat Titans, Finch can not only provide quick starts with the bat but also can assist Pandya in terms of captaincy. And if IPL 2022 is taking place in Maharashtra then the wickets will certainly bring the best from the veteran’s bat.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy is an explosive T20 batter and is probably tailor-made to partner with Shubman Gill. Roy could be an assist to Gujarat’s dynamic squad. Though in the IPL, he has a modest record, his recent form will allure many franchises to purchase him. So far, the 31-year-old has played 13 IPL games and has represented franchises like Delhi, Hyderabad, and Gujarat. For Gujarat Lions, the Englishman has played three games and holds an average of under 30 with a strike rate of 147.50. Hence, his base price of Rs 2 crore matches the value he is capable to bring in.

Andrew Tye

If Gujarat Titans are not able to bag any marquee pacer, then the management is expected to sign bowlers like AJ Tye. Fast bowlers like Tye are relatively available at a cheap price. Though, they will inevitably be the backup or secondary options of many teams. But Tye can attract some good bids this season due to his remarkable performance in BBL 11. Scalping 25 wickets in 16 games, Tye emerged as the third-highest wicket-taker and operating as end overs specialist, his economy exceptionally stood around 8. Not to forget, the speedster has won a purple cap in IPL 2018.

