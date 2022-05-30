IPL 2022: From Jos Buttler to Rajat Patidar, Here Are Centurions of The Season

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League came to an end with Gujarat Titans defeating Rajasthan Royal to lift the trophy at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. While the final turned out to be a one-sided affair, fans witnessed some high-class batting throughout the season. Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler finished the season with the highest runs and won the Orange Cap with 863 runs with an average of 57.53 and a strike-rate of almost 150. Buttler also equalled Virat Kohli’s record of most centuries in an IPL season.

However, Buttler was not the only centurion in the season. Here’s a list of centuries made in IPL 2022

Joss Buttler – 4

RR opener Buttler became the first centurion of IPL 2022 scoring a 68-ball 100 against Mumbai Indians in the 9th match of the season. The century marked the beginning of Buttler’s terrific run in the season and he backed it up with another ton against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 18. Buttler clinched the orange cap and held it nearly throughout with consistent performances. His highest score of 116 came against Delhi Capitals on April 22 in a match where more than 420 runs were scored in 20 overs at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. After a brief lean patch in the second half of the tournament’s league stage, the Englishman led his team into the final with a 106 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 and finished the season with four centuries.

KL Rahul – 2

Leading a new side in IPL 2022, KL Rahul began his season with a lot of expectations. The star Indian batter took charge of Lucknow Super Giants’ batting throughout the tournament and played some crucial knocks leading the team into the playoffs . Rahul scored two centuries – both against Mumbai Indians. He remained unbeaten at 103 off 60 balls while leading Lucknow to 199 in the 26th match of the season. He continued his form when the two teams came face to face for the second time, scoring yet another 103 off 62 deliveries.

Quinton de Kock – 1

In Lucknow Super Giants’ last league game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Quinton de Kock smashed a century. Making full use of a dropped catch, QDK stunned the Kolkata bowlers with an unbeaten 140, made at a strike-rate of 200. He was also involved in the highest opening stand in IPL history, taking Lucknow’s total to 210/0 with skipper Rahul.

Rajat Patidar – 1

Despite the failure of Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in the Eliminator contest, Royal Challengers Bangalore got to a mammoth 207 against LSG, thanks on an unbeaten 112 by Rajat Patidar. He became the only uncapped Indian to score a century in the season while ensuring to take RCB to what turned out to be a winning total.

