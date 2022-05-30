IPL 2022: From Mohsin Khan to Jitesh Sharma: Five Rookie Players Who Set Stage on Fire in Their Debut Season

The cash-rich Indian Premier League has given world cricket a lot of superstars and with its 2022 edition, a few more rookie players made a big impact to grab some limelight despite the prime focus always on the experienced players. Like every season, all franchises gave chances to the young stars to shine at the biggest domestic T20 tournament. With Gujarat Titans outclassing Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash, the mega T20 carnival got over but it definitely opened the big doors for many young guns.

Here is the list of rookie players who made a big impression on their debut IPL season.

Mohsin Khan

The left-arm seamer turned out to be one of India’s hottest prospects for the future. The left-arm seamer wreaked havoc with his bowling on his debut IPL season. Lucknow Super Giants took their time before including Mohsin in the playing XI but he didn’t make them regret the decision at all. He was one of the brightest finds of the season. The lanky pacer claimed 14 wickets at an economy of just 5.96 in 9 matches. The international superstars including Faf du Plessis found it difficult to get going against him in the initial overs. India are searching desperately for a quality left-arm seamer for the past few years and Mohsin has all the capabilities to end that.

Jitesh Sharma

The talented 28-year-old got a place in the playing XI for the first time this season when a star-studded Punjab Kings decided to give him the glovesman duty in the camp. Jitesh who was bought by Mumbai Indians in 2016 didn’t get a chance there in the XI but after a very long wait when Punjab put trust in him, he didn’t let them down. IPL 2022 turned out to be another poor season for Punjab where they failed to qualify for the playoffs but Jitesh was one of the players who performed consistently well for them with the bat. The middle-order batter played several crucial knocks for his team but he didn’t get much support from the lower-order to convert them into a big score. In the 12 matches, he scored 234 runs at a strike rate of 163.64.

Ayush Badoni

His captain KL Rahul called him Lucknow Super Giants’ “Baby AB”. The young batter impressed many this season with his ability to play 360 degree. With a top-heavy batting attack, Badoni didn’t get much chance to showcase his skills on a wider scale but he definitely created an identity of his own with some impactful cameos. The 22-year-old scored 161 runs in 13 matches as things didn’t go well for him in the later stage but he made a case for himself for the next season.

Tilak Varma

In a season where Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the points table, Tilak Varma was one of the only saving graces for them. The left-arm batter made a massive impact in his first itself as he outshone everyone in a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up. He scored 397 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.09 and won a couple of matches for his side with crucial knocks. Captain Rohit Sharma was might impressed with the young southpaw as he said that Varma has the right temperament to play for India in all three departments in the near future.

Mukesh Choudhary

Choudhary, who was a net bowler in a team last season, became a regular starter and their striker bowler with the new ball. Chennai Super Kings missed the services of Deepak Chahar as the Indian pacer was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. However, Chahar’s injury paved way for Choudhary to get a bigger role in the bowling attack in his first season. The left-arm pacer had a difficult couple of matches in the initial stage of the season but he kept his head high and bounced back after quick learnings. He finished the season with 16 scalps under his kitty from 13 matches.

