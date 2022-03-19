IPL 2022: From 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja to Ruturaj Gaikwad - Five CSK Players to Watch Out For

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will look to give their all to match the championship tally of their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni’s Dad’s Army will kickstart their campaign against runner-ups of last season - Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opener.

Chennai have managed to unite their former players back after doing some serious business in the mega auction. They brought back the likes of Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and Dwayne Bravo to re-group their core team. Meanwhile, the injury of Chahar is a serious concern for the defending champions as he is expected to miss the first-half of the season. CSK have been the most consistent side in the tournament history as they have qualified for the play-offs for a record 10 times and they will look to maintain their record this season.

Five players to watch out from Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja

The southpaw has been one of the vital cogs in CSK’s dominating show in the past few seasons. The all-rounder has turned himself into one of the best in world cricket at the moment. Jadeja, who was earlier known for his bowling prowess, has worked hard on his batting abilities. Last season he smashed Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel for a record-equaling 37 runs in an over during the group stage clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK put a lot of faith in the southpaw and retained him for a massive INR 15 crore which is more than they paid to their captain MS Dhoni. Jadeja is someone who might take over the captaincy charge from Dhoni when he hangs his boots from IPL.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Orange Cap winner of last season has a big responsibility to play this year at the top of the innings in the absence of his former opening partner Faf du Plessis. The duo complimented each other quite well in IPL 2021 and finished as the top two run-getters of the season. Gaikwad will have to work with a new opener this season as CSK might opt for either Devon Conway or Robin Uthappa to partner him. The talented youngster has fully recovered from the wrist injury and will be available for the opening clash against KKR. All eyes will be on him as CSK will rely heavily on him this season to give them a good start.

Moeen Ali

The English all-rounder has been a revelation in T20 format after joining Chennai Super Kings. The southpaw joined the Yellow Army last season and he instantly made a huge impact by scoring 357 runs in his debut season for CSK. Dhoni used the left-handed batter as a floater at the number 3 position and gave him license to attack the bowlers and accelerate the scoring rate. Ali impressed the CSK’s management so much that they retained him over some of their veteran players ahead of the auction. In the absence of Suresh Raina, Ali will be very crucial for CSK in the middle-order to stabilize the innings.

Deepak Chahar

The four-time champions went all out for Chahar in the auction as they broke the bank to sign him for INR 14 crore. Captain Dhoni and management showed immense faith in Chahar’s skills and decided to make a massive bid for the premier pacer. However, his fitness is a huge concern for the CSK squad as he is not fully recovered from the hamstring injury. The reports suggest that he will definitely miss at least the first half of the season. CSK invested heavily in Chahar and now they don’t have a like to like replacement for him. However, whenever he returns, he is going to grab the limelight for his wicket-taking skills with the new ball.

MS Dhoni

Nobody knows when will Dhoni announce his retirement from IPL but till then he is going to be one of the biggest superstars in the league. Dhoni has a massive fan following in the cricketing world which is second to none and everyone will wait for his batting in every CSK match. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter didn’t have the best of the show with the bat last season where he scored just 114 runs but his captaincy abilities were enough for his team to lift the fourth IPL title. In his final years of cricket, Dhoni will look to unleash his might self to entertain the fans and guide the Yellow Army to another title triumph.

