IPL 2022: From Yuzvendra Chahal to Umran Malik - Top-10 Highest Wicket-takers of The Season

After two months of non-stop cricketing action, IPL 2022 came to an end with a new title winner. Gujarat Titans lifted the trophy at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium defeating Rajasthan Royal in the final match. The tournament witnessed a great contest between ball and bat. Amidst the rain of runs on the ground, bowlers also shone with several impressive performances to turn the tide in favour of their team. As IPL 2022 reaches its conclusion, we take a recap of the highest wicket-takers of the season.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals may have missed their second IPL trophy but the team played exceptional cricket during the tournament. Both, the Orange and Purple cup, was won by Rajasthan Players. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished IPL 2022 with the highest number of wickets and bagged the Purple cap. Chahal picked a total of 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19.51 and an economy of under 8 runs per over. The leggie also picked a hattrick and five-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Following up his former RCB teammate in the race to Purple Cap was Wanindu Hasaranga who missed the feat by a narrow margin. Hasaranga picked 26 wickets in 16 games at an average of 16.53 and a best of 18/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kagiso Rabada

Punjab Kings’ Kagiso Rabada scalped 23 wickets in his 13 matches at an average of 17.65. Rabada’s best bowling figures for the season, 4 for 33, came against Gujarat Titans

Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik has been the find of IPL 2022. Banking on his impressive run in the tournament, Umran even secured a spot in the Indian squad for the home T20 series against South Africa. Umran finished IPL 2022 with 22 wickets in 14 games while consistently delivering at a pace close to 150 km/hr.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav reclaimed his form in IPL with his new team, Delhi Capitals. The Chinaman picked 20 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 19.95.

Mohammed Shami

Leading the charge of Gujarat Titans’ pace attack, Mohammad Shami claimed a total of 20 wickets in 16 matches at an economy of 8 runs per over.

Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Josh Hazlewood finished at 7 on the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2022 by claiming 20 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 18.85

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan may not have repeated his pat performances in IPL, but it still was good enough to land him up in the top 10 highest wicket-takers for the season. Playing for Gujarat Titans, Rashid picked 19 wickets in 12 matches while giving runs at an economy of 6.59 runs per over

Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s death over specialist Harshal Patel picked 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 21.57 and an economy of under 8 runs per over

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna was impressed in IPL 2022 with his ability to pick wickets at crucial junctures of the game. Krishna finished the season with 19 wickets in 17 games.

