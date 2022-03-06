CricketNext

4-MIN READ

IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue & Fixtures of All the Matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the complete fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which is slated to begin from March 26. The tournament will begin with the mouth-watering encounter between the finalists of the previous season – Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders – at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

March 27, Sunday, will mark the first double header of the tournament in which five-time champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the day game at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Later in the evening, Punjab Kings will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium.

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

Checkout the Complete Fixture Here:

DATETIMEPM/AMHOME TEAMAWAY TEAMVENUE
26-Mar-2207:30PMChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersWankhede  Stadium
27-03-202203:30PMDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansBrabourne  - CCI
27-03-202207:30PMPunjab  KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreDY Patil Stadium
28-03-202207:30PMGujarat TitansLucknow Super GiantsWankhede  Stadium
29-03-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan RoyalsMCA Stadium, Pune
30-03-202207:30PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreKolkata Knight RidersDY Patil Stadium
31-03-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsChennai Super KingsBrabourne  - CCI
01-04-202207:30PMKolkata Knight RidersPunjab  KingsWankhede  Stadium
02-04-202203:30PMMumbai IndiansRajasthan RoyalsDY Patil Stadium
02-04-202207:30PMGujarat TitansDelhi CapitalsMCA Stadium, Pune
03-04-202207:30PMChennai Super KingsPunjab  KingsBrabourne  - CCI
04-04-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadLucknow Super GiantsDY Patil Stadium
05-04-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers BangaloreWankhede  Stadium
06-04-202207:30PMKolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansMCA Stadium, Pune
07-04-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsDelhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium
08-04-202207:30PMPunjab  KingsGujarat TitansBrabourne  - CCI
09-04-202203:30PMChennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadDY Patil Stadium
09-04-202207:30PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansMCA Stadium, Pune
10-04-202203:30PMKolkata Knight RidersDelhi CapitalsBrabourne  - CCI
10-04-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsLucknow Super GiantsWankhede  Stadium
11-04-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadGujarat TitansDY Patil Stadium
12-04-202207:30PMChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreDY Patil Stadium
13-04-202207:30PMMumbai IndiansPunjab  KingsMCA Stadium, Pune
14-04-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsGujarat TitansDY Patil Stadium
15-04-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersBrabourne  - CCI
16-04-202203:30PMMumbai IndiansLucknow Super GiantsBrabourne  - CCI
16-04-202207:30PMDelhi CapitalsRoyal Challengers BangaloreWankhede  Stadium
17-04-202203:30PMPunjab  KingsSunrisers HyderabadDY Patil Stadium
17-04-202207:30PMGujarat TitansChennai Super KingsMCA Stadium, Pune
18-04-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsKolkata Knight RidersBrabourne  - CCI
19-04-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsRoyal Challengers BangaloreDY Patil Stadium
20-04-202207:30PMDelhi CapitalsPunjab  KingsMCA Stadium, Pune
21-04-202207:30PMMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsDY Patil Stadium
22-04-202207:30PMDelhi CapitalsRajasthan RoyalsMCA Stadium, Pune
23-04-202203:30PMKolkata Knight RidersGujarat TitansDY Patil Stadium
23-04-202207:30PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers HyderabadBrabourne  - CCI
24-04-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsMumbai IndiansWankhede  Stadium
25-04-202207:30PMPunjab  KingsChennai Super KingsWankhede  Stadium
26-04-202207:30PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan RoyalsMCA Stadium, Pune
27-04-202207:30PMGujarat TitansSunrisers HyderabadWankhede  Stadium
28-Apr-2207:30PMDelhi CapitalsKolkata Knight RidersWankhede  Stadium
29-04-202207:30PMPunjab  KingsLucknow Super GiantsMCA Stadium, Pune
30-04-202203:30PMGujarat TitansRoyal Challengers BangaloreBrabourne  - CCI
30-04-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsMumbai IndiansDY Patil Stadium
01-05-202203:30PMDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsWankhede  Stadium
01-05-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsMCA Stadium, Pune
02-05-202207:30PMKolkata Knight RidersRajasthan RoyalsWankhede  Stadium
03-05-202207:30PMGujarat TitansPunjab  KingsDY Patil Stadium
04-05-202207:30PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super KingsMCA Stadium, Pune
05-05-202207:30PMDelhi CapitalsSunrisers HyderabadBrabourne  - CCI
06-05-202207:30PMGujarat TitansMumbai IndiansBrabourne  - CCI
07-05-202203:30PMPunjab  KingsRajasthan RoyalsWankhede  Stadium
07-05-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsKolkata Knight RidersMCA Stadium, Pune
08-05-202203:30PMSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreWankhede  Stadium
08-05-202207:30PMChennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium
09-05-202207:30PMMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight RidersDY Patil Stadium
10-05-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsGujarat TitansMCA Stadium, Pune
11-05-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsDelhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium
12-05-202207:30PMChennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansWankhede  Stadium
13-05-202207:30PMRoyal Challengers BangalorePunjab  KingsBrabourne  - CCI
14-05-202207:30PMKolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadMCA Stadium, Pune
15-05-202203:30PMChennai Super KingsGujarat TitansWankhede  Stadium
15-05-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsRajasthan RoyalsBrabourne  - CCI
16-05-202207:30PMPunjab  KingsDelhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium
17-05-202207:30PMMumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadWankhede  Stadium
18-05-202207:30PMKolkata Knight RidersLucknow Super GiantsDY Patil Stadium
19-05-202207:30PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreGujarat TitansWankhede  Stadium
20-05-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super KingsBrabourne  - CCI
21-05-202207:30PMMumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsWankhede  Stadium
22-05-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadPunjab  KingsWankhede  Stadium

As announced earlier by the IPL General Council, a total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.

There will be 12 double-headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22 May at the Wankhede Stadium. The schedule for the Playoffs and the season finale will be played on 29 May will be announced later.

March 06, 2022