IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir Says KL Rahul's Biggest Burden Will be Pressure to Perform, Not Price Tag

With less than a fortnight left for the IPL 2022 Meg Auction, one of the new entrants of the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, January 31, revealed their logo. The logo consist of a ball, a bat and wings. The franchise in a statement said that its brand identity draws inspiration from ancient Indian mythology. “The mythical bird Garuda- who is a protector and enthroned with the power to move swiftly, has inspired us to create the winged emblem of the team.

The franchise took to Twitter to unveil the logo and wrote," Soaring towards greatness. Lucknow Super Giants is all set to stretch its wings. Prepare for greatness!".

Lucknow Super Giants have been making new ever since the RPSG Group won the bid. The franchise was purchased for an amount of Rs 7090 Crores, then they roped in Andy Flower as head coach and Gautam Gambhir as the mentor. They got the signature of KL Rahul for for Rs 17 crore and named him the skipper. With such a big money move, there is bound to be some pressure on the opening batter. However, Gautam Gambhir thinks otherwise.

The former KKR captain added that as mentor it is his job and that of the support staff to help Rahul focus on his performances and not on the price tag he comes with.

“It is for the support staff to make him feel free. The biggest burden will not be the price tag but the pressure to perform," Gambhir told NDTV.

Gambhir also shed some light on the franchise’s strategy at the upcoming auction, he said, “We want players who are honest, want to play for the franchise and who do not think of playing for India in those two months. Playing for India is a by-product. We want performances for Lucknow."

Team owner Sanjiv Goenka also threw his weight behind KL Rahul and said that picking Rahul as captain was a no brainer. “"Appointing KL as captain was no brainer. We approached him and there was meeting of minds. I am very impressed with his cool approach and unflappable temperament. He is not very expressive and that’s also the way I am," Goenka said.

The Lucknow team’s name was revealed last week, owner Sanjiv Goenka in a video message revealed the name after taking public opinions from its fans.

