IPL 2022, GL vs LSG: Gujarat Lions Squad Against Lucknow Super Giants-Probable Playing 11s

Gujarat Lions and fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants will play their first IPL match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will begin on Monday, Match 28 from 7:30 pm IST.

Lucknow Super Giants will be missing a handful of players in their season opener against Gujarat. Four overseas players Jason Holder, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, and Marcus Stoinis are completing their international duties and will be unavailable for the first few games.

Mark Wood’s replacement Andrew Tye will also be giving the first game a miss. The absence of these players can pave the way for Evin Lewis and Dushmantha Chameera. Meanwhile, domestic players like Manan Vohra and Ankit Rajpoot can also get an opportunity to express themselves.

Coming to Gujarat Titans, the team has almost all their players available for the first game against Lucknow. Titans have a formidable bowling line-up with the presence of Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

Gujarat Lions vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI:

Gujarat Lions Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: Ravi Bishnoi, KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Panda, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera

Gujarat Lions vs Lucknow Super Giants squads:

Gujarat Lions’ squad: Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ankit Rajput, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem

