IPL 2022, GL vs LSG: Gujarat Lions vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming- When and Where to Watch

Gujarat Lions will kickstart their campaign in the Indian Premier League with an encounter with another newcomer Lucknow Super Giants. It will be exciting to see how the two debutants perform in their first game of IPL 2022.

Lucknow has one of the strongest squads of paper. The team picked three draft players ahead of the auction – KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis. The team will be missing the services of a few players in the first game including Jason Holder and Quinton de Kock.

Speaking of Gujarat Lions, they have handed over the captaincy to Hardik Pandya. This will be the debut for Hardik as a captain in the T20 Championship. Apart from Pandya, the team picked Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan as their draft players. All the players are available for selection in the opening game except David Miller.

When will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Lions (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) start?

The fourth IPL 2022 match will be played at 7:30 pm IST on March 28, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Lions (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) be played?

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Lions (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Lions (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Gujarat Lions vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Lions (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Gujarat Lions vs Lucknow Super Giants match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Probable playing XI:

GT vs LSG IPL 2022, Gujarat Lions probable playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia

GT vs LSG IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants probable playing XI against Gujarat Lions: Ravi Bishnoi, KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Panda, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera

