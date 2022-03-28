IPL 2022, GL vs LSG: Weather Forecast for Gujarat Lions vs Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams are new to IPL and will be hoping to kickstart their campaign on a promising note.

Under the leadership of KL Rahul, Lucknow makes for a strong side. The team has a lot of match-winners in their team. The team focused on making an all-rounder-heavy side and they implemented their strategy well in the auction by buying players like Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder and Deepak Hooda.

Gujarat Lions, on the other hand, will heavily depend on Hardik Pandya and Shubaman Gill. The bowling seems sorted with Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson. Gujarat have an advantage over Lucknow as most of their players are available for the game. Super Giants will miss their overseas players in the first few games due to international commitments.

Advertisement

Weather report

Sunny weather conditions are expected as Gujarat Lions and Lucknow Super Giants will play in the fourth match of IPL 2022. The temperature will range from 28 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees celsius. The weather is unlikely to cause any interruption during the game as precipitation chances are just 10 per cent. The humidity and wind speed can be recorded at 53 per cent and 23 km/h.

Gujarat Lions (GT) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) probable playing XIs:

Gujarat Lions Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI: Ravi Bishnoi, KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Panda, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here