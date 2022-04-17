IPL 2022, GT vs CSK: David Miller 94* Powers Gujarat Titans to Three-wicket Win Over Chennai Super Kings

David Miller orchestrated a stunning chase for Gujarat Titans as he struck an unbeaten 94 off 51 to help his team chase down 170 in 19.5 overs for a thrilling three-wicket win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Miller was well supported by stand -in captain Rashid Khan who dragged his team closer with a whirlwind 21-ball 40.

GT were left in early trouble by CSK as they reduced them to 16/3 in 3.5 overs, sending back in-form Shubman Gill (0) in the very first over. No. 3 Vijay Shankar also registered a duck while Abhinav Manohar managed 12 before becoming Maheesh Theekshana’s second victim in the Powerplay.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

16/3 became 48/4 when Wriddhiman Saha, playing his first game of the season, departed on 11. But GT had still hope in David Miller and Rahul Tewatia who added 39 runs before being separated.

Dwayne Bravo extinguished the threat of Rahul Tewatia with a slower one with GT losing half their side for just 87 runs and CSK well in control of the contest.

Advertisement

Enter Rashid and together with Miller, he turned the match on its head. The turnaround came in the 18th over with GT needing 48 runs off the final three overs.

CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja gave the ball to Chris Jordan and Rashid clobbered three sixes and a four in the over with the medium pacer leaking 25 runs in the over. Bravo then dismissed Rashid and Alzarri Joseph and gave 10 runs in the 19th over to push the game into the last over.

CSK again gave the ball to Jordan and his nightmare continued with Miller hitting a flat six before being reprieved off a no-ball with the resulting freehit being dispatched for a four. A couple off the penultimate sealed the fifth win of the season for GT.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found form with a 48-ball 73 before GT pulled things back to stop CSK at 169 for five at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The Titans bowlers did exceedingly well in the last six overs, conceding only 45 after a 92-run third-wicket stand between Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu (46 in 31 balls).

Invited to bat, Gaikwad, who notched up his maiden IPL fifty of the season, added 92 off just 56 balls with Rayadu, rallying after CSK were in a spot of bother at 32 for two in the sixth over. Gaikwad’s knock was studded with five fours and as many sixes as he anchored the innings. Rayadu hammered four boundaries and two sixes, playing second fiddle to Gaikwad, who was in his elements.

After a sedate start, Gaikwad, in search of vital runs after a prolonged run of poor scores, upped the ante in the fourth over. The ’local boy’ flicked Yash Dayal (1/40) for his first maximum over the deep backward square region and then got a boundary off a top-edge. Gaikwad flicked pacer Mohammed Shami (1/20) for a boundary and then launched into Alzarri Joseph (2/34), smashing him for another maximum over mid-wicket.

The elegant right-handed batter mixed caution with aggression and played a stylish pull shot over deep square-leg for a maximum off Joseph, who gave away 15 runs in the 11th over. Gaikwad completed his fifty with a cheeky single. In the company of Rayudu, he launched into Dayal and hit him for two boundaries and a six in the 12th over, from which 19 runs came.

Advertisement

Gaikwad then tore into Lockie Ferguson (0/46), pulling him for a six before playing an elegant cover drive to set it for CSK, who were 113 for two at that stage of the innings with seven overs still to go. However, after threatening to score above 180-185, CSK lost the plot after losing Rayadu and Gaikwad in quick succession, slipping to 131 for four.

While Rayadu gave a sitter to Vijay Shankar at sweeper-cover, in a bid to score quickly, Gaikwad perished in the 17th over. A late onslaught by skipper Ravindra Jadeja (22 not out off 12 balls) and Shivam Dube (19) helped CSK close in on 170, with 18 runs coming in the final over bowled by Ferguson.

With PTI Inputs

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here