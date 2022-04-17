IPL 2022, GT vs CSK: Hardik Pandya Misses Out, Rashid Khan to Lead Gujarat Against Unchanged Chennai

Gujarat Titans (GT) will aim to maintain their winning spree as they square off against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday. However, it will be interesting to see how the debutants perform in the absence of their captain Hardik Pandya who missed out due to stiffness in his groin. Afghanistan’s spin sensation Rashid Khan is set to lead the side against Ravindra Jadeja’s CSK.

Meanwhile, Rashid won the toss and going by the trend in this season, he has decided that GT will bowl first. He also informed about the changes made to the playing XI. Ace Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and Alzarri Joseph will make debuts for GT; that means Matthew Wade misses out.

“We would like to bowl first. Bit of stiffness in the groin area for Hardik, so as a team we didn’t want to take a chance. He will rest and hopefully be back for the next game. Super excited, it’s kind of a dream. So, I just want to learn as much as I can and give 100 percent. Matthew Wade is out and Saha is in. It’s just to balance it out as Hardik is absent,” said stand-in skipper Rashid Khan after winning the toss.

Chennai Super Kings will also look to continue the momentum they got after registering their first win following four consecutive losses. They will be fielding an unchanged playing XI.

“We would have bowled first as well. Now we will look to put a good score on the board and put pressure on them. After the last game, we had a day off and back to basics with the training and stuff. Same team for us,” said CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja.

Here are the playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

