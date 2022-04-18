IPL 2022, GT vs CSK: Why Chennai Super Kings Gave Final Over to Chris Jordan? Ravindra Jadeja Explains

With three overs remaining in Gujarat Titans chase, Chennai Super Kings were ahead in their IPL 2022 clash on Sunday night. GT, the table-toppers, needed 48 runs to win but had a well-set David Miller and a big-hitting Rashid Khan in the middle. So while CSK were ahead, GT were not completely out of the chase.

Then CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja threw the ball to Chris Jordan who had conceded 20 runs in his first overs. On strike was GT stand-in captain Rashid Khan who is known more for his legspinners but he’s not a mug with the bat either.

By the time Jordan was done with the over, Rashid had clobbered three sixes and a four off the medium pacer with GT creaming 25 runs in the over.

23 were needed off the final two overs and Dwayne Bravo balanced the ledger with a a decent over in which he conceded 10 runs but took two wickets as well including that of Rashid on 40.

After a brief discussion with MS Dhoni, Bravo and others, Jadeja again threw the ball to Jordan. And as it turned out, GT scored the remaining 13 runs off his first five legitimate deliveries to win the match by three wickets.

When asked why he decided to go ahead with Jordan despite him being taken to cleaners in previous over, Jadeja simply said, “I thought CJ is experienced and could execute his yorkers, but he couldn’t do so. That’s the beauty of T20 cricket."

The defeat was CSK’s fifth of the season as they continue to languish at the ninth spot in the points table.

“We started brilliantly. First six overs were good as a bowling unit, but credit goes to (David) Miller, played some good cricket shots," Jadeja praised Miller who scored an unbeaten 94.

When asked whether CSK’s total of 169/5 was enough, Jadeja said, “When we were batting, wicket was gripping and ball was holding so we thought 169 was a par score. But we didn’t execute our plans in the last five (overs).

