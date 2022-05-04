IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Talking Points: Rabada Back to His Best And Livingstone's 117-meter Six

Punjab Kings registered an emphatic win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans to get back to winning ways at the crucial stage of the ongoing IPL 2022. The massive boost for PBKS was the improvement in the NRR as they outclassed Titans with 24 balls to spare. It was a collective performance from PBKS at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai which they were missing in the past few contests. The win has helped them move up to the fifth spot on the points table with five wins in 10 matches, while Gujarat remained undisturbed at the top spot.

Here are the talking points from Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings clash

Shubman Gill’s Struggle Continues

The talented Gujarat opener has been going through a lean patch with a string of low scores in the past few matches. Gill started the tournament with a duck then he bounced back with a couple of 80-plus scores, however, his form has since dipped with Gill struggling to get his rhythm back. In the clash against PBKS, he had a bit of a tough luck after getting run-out for 9 courtesy of a direct throw from Rishi Dhawan. It will be crucial for the 22-year-old to get back to form as Gujarat will want the best out of him as the season approaches its business end.

Kagiso Rabada Back to His Best

The Proteas pacer has picked his form just at the right time with a four-wicket haul against GT. Rabada had an off start to the season but has bounced back brilliantly in the past couple of matches. He brought his A game on the table versus the table-toppers on Tuesday night. Rabada took the big wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan to pin down Gujarat and then followed it up with Lockie Ferguson’s scalp. The four-fer has put him in the purple cap race with 17 scalps so far this season.

Changes in PBKS’ Batting Order

Jonny Bairstow came out to open the innings for the Kings as captain Mayank Agarwal demoted himself in the batting order. However, the move didn’t work out as Bairstow was dismissed on just 1. While Bhanuka Rajapaksa batted at the number 3 spot. Mayank didn’t get the chance to bat as Livingstone then came to bat at number 4 and scored an unbeaten 30 off just 10 to take his team to over the victory line in the company of Shikhar Dhawan. After the match, Mayank said that the team is trying to get the best out of Bairstow at the top of the order while he himself will bat at number 4 to anchor the innings.

Consistent Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan once again proved why he is one of the most successful batters in IPL history as he played a responsible knock of 62 runs against a quality Gujarat bowling attack to set the platform for Punjab’s emphatic win. He struck a six and eight fours to keep the scoreboard moving. The opener has scored 369 runs in 10 matches this season and is once again in the race for the Orange Cap. His form will be crucial for Punjab if they want to make it to the playoffs.

GT vs PBKS Match Highlights IPL 2022 Updates

117-meter Maximum From Liam Livingstone

In a match where Rabada claimed four-fer and Dhawan slammed a fine half-century it was Livingstone who ended up the limelight with a monstrous 117-meter six off a Mohammed Shami delivery. It was the first ball of the 16th over when Livingstone smacked the length-ball over deep square leg for a monstrous six. The ball landed on the top-tier as the commentators went berserk in their praise. Even Shami was left smiling watching the ball disappear into the stands. Gujarat’s Rashid Khan came near Livingstone and checked his bat. The Englishman finished the match in the that over itself by hitting 28 runs.

