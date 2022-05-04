IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: We Needed This Win After Some Bad Cricket Over the Last Couple of Games, Says Liam Livingstone

Punjab Kings Liam Livingstone had a good day with the bat, smacking an unbeaten 30 off just 10 balls to take his team home against table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the D Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. After GT posted a below-par 143/8, PBKS were off to a breezy start despite losing Jonny Bairstow early, and it one point it seemed Livingstone might not be even pressed into action. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (65*) and one-down Bhanuka Rajapaksa had combined for an 87-run stand for the second wicket in just 9.2 overs and looked set to seal the deal before Rajapaksa was trapped for 40 off 28 balls by Lockie Ferguson.

“I didn’t think I was going to bat at one point tonight so it was nice to go in and hit a few out of the middle. I thought Shikhar played beautifully to set it up, him and Bhanu in that partnership to set it up really nicely for us to come in and finish it off. It’s a big win,” said Livingstone during the post-match interaction.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

PBKS have not been able to string together any kind of momentum and their five wins have been sandwiched between some close losses and Livingstone said it was nice to get a big win like this at this point in the tournament. PBKS cantered home with eight wickets in hand and 24 balls to spare, which also boosts their net run-rate.

“We needed it after some bad cricket over the last couple of games so it’s nice to turn it around,” said the Englishman, adding net run rate was not in his mind as he went hammer and tongs against pacer Mohammad Shami, ransacking three sixes and two fours in a single over.

Livingstone also went on to mention that while PBKS’s strategy of going hard with the bat has not always worked out, it has been all part of a learning curve for the team and in today’s game they were a bit cautious with their approach and that worked for them.

“I think sometimes we’ve gone a little bit too hard in this tournament. It’s a massive win and will lift the camp a lot. I think it’s all about learning. It’s very hard to just go and play the way we wanted to play. As a new team to be really successful was going to be a big ask. I think we’re learning as we go. We played a little bit smarter today and sometimes you need to play that way, especially on pitches like that. I thought Shikhar played beautifully. We talked about nullifying Rashid and we did that lovely. It’s still being as positive as we can but make sure we choose the right moments to do that," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here