IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: We Were Not Even Close to the Par Score: Gujarat Skipper After 8-wicket Loss to Punjab

Gujarat Titans had the opportunity to become the first team to a book playoff spot when they took on Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Heading into the game with an unchanged XI, GT decided to bat first after winning the toss - an unpopular decision so far in the competition. And that decision was not really backed by the batting performance that put up a total of 143/8, which was gun down Punjab batters with 24 balls remaining.

“Obviously we were not even close to par. 170 would have been an ideal score but we kept losing wickets and did not get any rhythm,” conceded GT skipper Hardik Pandya during the post-match interaction. GT rode on young Sai Sudharsan’s maiden IPL fifty (65* off 50) but he lacked support from his senior pros. While Wridhhiman Saha scored 21 up top, only two other batters managed to reach doubles figures – David Miller (11) and Rahul Tewatia (11). PBKS bowlers were disciplined and were led by Kagiso Rabada, who picked 4/33 in his four overs.

But Pandya emphasized that the decision to bat first was a conscious one they wanted to push the team and see how the players respond to a different situation of batting first. GT have had a good record while chasing with five of their eight wins have come while chasing.

“I back my decision to bat first because we need to put ourselves in difficult situations where we come out of our comfort zone. We’ve been doing well chasing but we wanted to make sure that we put our batters under pressure so that when the right game comes and we have to bat first, we should know how we have to go. It was an exercise which we wanted to try,” said Pandya.

The skipper himself had a forgettable outing, managing just one run before edging one behind off Rishi Dhawan. He also rued the fall of wickets at regular intervals that halted GT’s momentum throughout their innings. “We knew the new ball might do something, but we kept losing wickets. If you keep losing wickets no matter the conditions, your batting is always going to be under pressure. We didn’t get the start we wanted but I’ll take the loss as a learning curve and as I said we need to come out of our comfort zone, try to bat first and put up some totals as well.

Even when we were winning, we were always talking about getting better. We’ll have a chat about where things did not go our way and focus on the things we need to get better for our next game. We don’t have much time. We need to regroup. Losing is a part of sport and more often than not we’ve been on the winning side, “added Pandya.

The win takes PBKS to the fifth spot in the points tally with 10 points from 10 games while GT remain at the top with 16 points.

