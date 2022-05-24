IPL 2022: GT vs RR Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Eden Gardens Stadium

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set for a face-off in Qualifier 1 of the IPL playoffs. While the ride to the top spot of the IPL points table has been a smooth one for Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals finished at number two with a narrow edge over Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat was the first side to reach 18 points and confirm a playoff berth. Gujarat has chased down big totals despite the absence of big names in the batting line-up. The team’s ability to finish on the winner’s side in closely contested matches has set it apart. With Wriddhiman Saha’s form at top of the order, Gujarat has sorted its opening issues.

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami and Lockie Ferguson lead the bowling attack.

While Gujarat will look to script history by winning the trophy in its first season, Rajasthan has the opportunity to bring the title home after 14 long years. Despite some scares towards the end of the tournament, Sanju Samson & Co managed to qualify as the number two team. They defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous match to grab a spot in Qualifier 1.

GT vs RR Head-to-Head:

The lone time the two teams came face to face, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royal by 37 runs to get a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head contest.

Last five results:

Here is the venue record of Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata (IPL):

Total games played: 78

Games won by teams batting first: 30

Games won by teams batting second: 47

Highest total recorded posted here: 232/2- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2019

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 49/10 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

