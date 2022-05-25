IPL 2022, GT vs RR: Netizens Troll Rajasthan Royals' Prasidh Krishna After He Fails To Defend 15 Runs In Last Over

Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Gujarat triumphed by 7 wickets, successfully chasing 189, with 3 balls to spare. With 23 runs needed off the last 12 deliveries, it was a cakewalk for the Titans. However, Obed McCoy bowled an outstanding 19th over to bring down the equation – 16 off the last over.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson handed over the ball to pacer Prasidh Krishna, but he failed to defend it. David Miller hit three sixes, in the first three balls of the final over – sealing his team’s spot in the IPL 2022 finals. Krishna dished out length deliveries as in-form Miller dispatched all three of them over the mid-wicket region. Following the defeat, Krishna received a lot of flak from fans who were certainly disappointed with the pacer’s performance in the death overs. They took a dig at the Karnataka pacer, given that he has a history of conceding runs in the last overs.

A user opined that after hitting Krishna for 3 consecutive sixes, Miller has ended his career. “If 36 needed in Prasidh Krishna’s over. The pressure is on Prasidh Krishna, not the batsman,” another mocked. Fans even referred to his disappointing performance for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the previous seasons.

Prasidh krishna ka career khatam karr diya — Harshit (@Asktheharshit) May 24, 2022

As a KKR fan it’s very easy to predict what Prasidh Krishna is capable of — Abhishek ︎ (@ImAbhishek7_) May 24, 2022

If 36 needed in Prasidh Krishna’s over. The pressure is on Prasidh Krishna Not batsman. Bye bye RR — Har-Fun-Maula (@CheemsKanfode) May 24, 2022

“And they told that Prasidh Krishna will be a future Indian star.The best joke till now. One match hero , next match 0. Rajasthan lost because of their own mistakes,” a tweet on the microblogging site read.

And they told that Prasidh Krishna will be a future Indian star

The best joke till now One match hero , next match 0 Rajasthan lost because of their own mistakes ! #GTvsRR #IPLplayoffs — Mainak (@agent_hillfiger) May 24, 2022

Some even suggested that if Sanju had run out of options, he should have given the ball to Riyan Parag instead of Krishna. A user wrote, “I know Samson ran out of options for last over but Prasidh Krishna is such a plain bowler. No creativeness. I would have given ball to Riyan Parag instead. He would have defended at least till 5 balls.”

I know Samson ran out of options for last over but Prasidh Krishna is such a plain bowler. No creativeness. I would have given ball to Riyan Parag instead. He would have defended atleast till 5 balls. — (@SavariiGiriGiri) May 24, 2022

However, things have not ended for the Rajasthan camp. They have one more chance at their disposal to make it to the finals. The team will battle it out with the winner of the Eliminator round, in the second Qualifier on May 27, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

