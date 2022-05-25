IPL 2022, GT vs RR: Simon Taufel Disagrees with Yuzvendra Chahal on DRS for Wides

Former ICC Elite Panel umpire Simon Taufel doesn’t agree with the idea of having a review system for wides and no balls in T20 cricket. Taufel’s opinion comes in the backdrop of recent comments by Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal where he said having DRS for close calls of wides and no balls will help bowlers in crucial situations.

Simon Taufel said that he was “really conscious” about the attempt of turning the art of officiating into science. Taufel added judging wide is never an easy job and there were no clear definitions in the law and playing conditions.

“Are you going to be able to overrule as a third umpire what a leg-side wide might look like? That’s a really interesting proposition to throw to a third umpire and say: I definitely think you got that wide wrong,” Taufel told ESPN. He added there were no clear distinctions of a wide and different people had different opinions about it.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Taufel believed that the idea of having a review for wide and no balls may eventually lead to a review for every umpiring decision on the fields.

“I worry about where this is going to end up. Is everything that an umpire does likely to fall under the Decision Review System?” he said.

Chahal had previously expressed his disappointment on being at the receiving end of a wide call during the IPL league match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals on April 10. Off the fourth delivery of the 18th over of Lucknow’s innings, Chahal bowled a wide leg break to Dushmantha Chameera. The ball was called a wide and Chahal was visibly upset with the umpire’s decision. The leggie even had a word with the onfield umpire about it.

Chahal was hit for a six off the extra ball that he had to ball due to the wide call.

On being asked if would want wides to be referred to as part of DRS, Chahal said T20 cricket is already a batter dominated format and having a review system will surely help bowlers in crucial situations.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here