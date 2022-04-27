IPL 2022, GT vs SRH at Wankhede Stadium: Pitch Report And Key T20 Stats

It will be a battle of equals on Wednesday in IPL 2022 when Gujarat Titans will face Sunrisers Hyderabad who are on a roll. Gujarat Titans are enjoying a dream ride under Hardik Pandya in their maiden season. They have six victories and one loss from their seven matches so far. Their only loss in the competition came against SRH by eight wickets. The team will have the momentum on their side as they are on a three-match winning streak. Pandya & Co defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their most recent game by eight runs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Coming to SRH, have five wins and two losses from their seven matches. The team got off to a poor start as they lost their first two games against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. After two consecutive losses, the Orange Army bounced back in the league. They have now won five consecutive victories to their name.

Kane Williamson’s side brutally defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last IPL 2022 fixture. They recorded a nine-wicket win by restricting RCB to 68 runs in the first innings.

GT vs SRH Head-to-Head

Gujarat Titans are playing their debut season in the Indian Premier League. They will be clashing with SRH for the second time in IPL 2022. In their first game, the Orange Army defeated GT by eight wickets.

Wankhede Stadium pitch report

A high-scoring match is expected between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Wankhede Stadium has a proper batting wicket. The shorter boundaries and quick outfield will assist the batters in scoring a bundle of runs for their team.

Here is the venue record of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (IPL)

IPL matches played at the venue: 90

Matches won by the team batting first: 45

Matches won by the team batting second: 45

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Average 1st innings score: 168

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here