IPL 2022, GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans Opt to Bowl First, Washington Sundar Returns For Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in what is the second meeting between the two sides in IPL 2022. The winner of tonight’s contest will claim the top spot in the standings.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Both GT and SRH are high on confidence thanks to their impressive run in the season so far. While SRH have bounced back remarkably after starting their campaign with two successive defeats, GT have lost just once in what is their maiden IPL season.

While GT remained unchanged for the clash, SRH have made one change to their eleven with a fit-again Washington Sundar replacing Jagadeesha Suchith.

Sundar had to sit out due to a split webbing.

Explaining his decision to field first, Pandya said, “Playing on a fresh wicket and not sure how the wicket is gonna play. There might be something in it for the bowlers initially. With our batting line-up it’s better that we know exactly how much we are chasing, gives us more clarity."

SRH captain Kane Williamson said, “The surfaces have been pretty good throughout, it’s a good opportunity today (to bat first)."

SRH defeated GT by eight wickets earlier this month at the DY Patil Stadium. Batting first, an unbeaten fifty from Pandya guided the Titans to a decent 162/7. However, Williamson responded with a fifty of his own and then Rahul Tripathi struck an unbeaten 18-ball 34 to help his team chase down the target in 19.1 overs.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabd: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here