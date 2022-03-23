GT Team Preview IPL 2022 – Gujarat Titans And Hardik Pandya Hoping to Make a Splash in Debut Season

Gujarat Titans are set to make their IPL debut having built a squad around their captain Hardik Pandya who will be playing his first season as a full-time captain of a franchise. The Titans are owned by equity firm CVC Capital Partners who placed a successful bid of a whopping Rs 5,625 crore last year. Their entry into arguably the biggest T20 league in the world was plagued with controversy as questions were raised about their association with sports betting companies.

There was a delay in granting Letter of Intent (LOI) to the franchise because of this. Eventually, the firm was cleared of legal scrutiny after BCCI conducted its due diligence. Titans eventually made their debut at the IPL auction and nearly splurged Rs 52 crore to buy players in addition to those who were drafted earlier viz. Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan. The team will be hoping to make a splash in their first year.

GT Strength

They have a clear strength. Bowling. And they made no secret of it at the auction itself having spent a major portion of their purse on acquiring bowlers including New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 9 crore) and Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25). Rashid is a proven commodity who carries wit himself a wealth of experience. Ferguson has shown how he can trouble batters with his sheer pace and Shami is an experienced campaigner himself.

Additionally, they have a proven domestic performer in left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore who is yet to play in IPL and hence will be eager to prove himself on the big stage.

Weakness

Titans were handed a body blow by England star Jason Roy when he pulled out of the season just weeks before the start citing bio-bubble fatigue. His absence has left a big hole in their top-order with Roy being an intrinsic part of it. The presence of Gill adds some confidence though. In all likeliness Matthew Wade will step into the role of the opener.

They have a shaky middle-order as well. When it comes to big-hitting, they have Pandya himself and will hope that David Miller and Rahul Tewatia also come good. Overall, the batting line-up doesn’t inspire much confidence though.

Strongest Playing XI for GT

Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Sai Kishore

GT Full Schedule

MATCH DAY MATCH NO. DAY DATE TIME PM/AM HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 3 4 Mon 28-03-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 8 10 Sat 02-04-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals MCA Stadium, Pune 14 16 Fri 08-04-2022 07:30 PM Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans Brabourne - CCI 17 21 Mon 11-04-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 20 24 Thu 14-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 23 29 Sun 17-04-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 29 35 Sat 23-04-2022 03:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 33 40 Wed 27-04-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 36 43 Sat 30-04-2022 03:30 PM Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Brabourne - CCI 39 48 Tue 03-05-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings DY Patil Stadium 42 51 Fri 06-05-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Brabourne - CCI 46 57 Tue 10-05-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans MCA Stadium, Pune 51 62 Sun 15-05-2022 03:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium 55 67 Thu 19-05-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson , Abhinav Sadarangani , Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron , B Sai Sudharshan.

