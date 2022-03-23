GT Team Preview IPL 2022 – Gujarat Titans And Hardik Pandya Hoping to Make a Splash in Debut Season

Gujarat Titans are set to make their IPL debut having built a squad around their captain Hardik Pandya who will be playing his first season as a full-time captain of a franchise. The Titans are owned by equity firm CVC Capital Partners who placed a successful bid of a whopping Rs 5,625 crore last year. Their entry into arguably the biggest T20 league in the world was plagued with controversy as questions were raised about their association with sports betting companies.
There was a delay in granting Letter of Intent (LOI) to the franchise because of this. Eventually, the firm was cleared of legal scrutiny after BCCI conducted its due diligence. Titans eventually made their debut at the IPL auction and nearly splurged Rs 52 crore to buy players in addition to those who were drafted earlier viz. Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan. The team will be hoping to make a splash in their first year.
GT Strength
They have a clear strength. Bowling. And they made no secret of it at the auction itself having spent a major portion of their purse on acquiring bowlers including New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 9 crore) and Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25). Rashid is a proven commodity who carries wit himself a wealth of experience. Ferguson has shown how he can trouble batters with his sheer pace and Shami is an experienced campaigner himself.
Additionally, they have a proven domestic performer in left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore who is yet to play in IPL and hence will be eager to prove himself on the big stage.
Weakness
Titans were handed a body blow by England star Jason Roy when he pulled out of the season just weeks before the start citing bio-bubble fatigue. His absence has left a big hole in their top-order with Roy being an intrinsic part of it. The presence of Gill adds some confidence though. In all likeliness Matthew Wade will step into the role of the opener.
They have a shaky middle-order as well. When it comes to big-hitting, they have Pandya himself and will hope that David Miller and Rahul Tewatia also come good. Overall, the batting line-up doesn’t inspire much confidence though.
Strongest Playing XI for GT
Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Sai Kishore
GT Full Schedule
|MATCH DAY
|MATCH NO.
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|PM/AM
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|VENUE
|3
|4
|Mon
|28-03-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium
|8
|10
|Sat
|02-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi Capitals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|14
|16
|Fri
|08-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Punjab Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Brabourne - CCI
|17
|21
|Mon
|11-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Gujarat Titans
|DY Patil Stadium
|20
|24
|Thu
|14-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Gujarat Titans
|DY Patil Stadium
|23
|29
|Sun
|17-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|29
|35
|Sat
|23-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gujarat Titans
|DY Patil Stadium
|33
|40
|Wed
|27-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium
|36
|43
|Sat
|30-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Brabourne - CCI
|39
|48
|Tue
|03-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Punjab Kings
|DY Patil Stadium
|42
|51
|Fri
|06-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|Brabourne - CCI
|46
|57
|Tue
|10-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|51
|62
|Sun
|15-05-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede Stadium
|55
|67
|Thu
|19-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede Stadium
Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad
Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson , Abhinav Sadarangani , Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron , B Sai Sudharshan.
