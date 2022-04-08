IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Opt to Bowl, Jonny Bairstow Makes Punjab Kings Debut

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya called the coin toss correctly and opted to field first against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said he expects the dew to play a role in the second innings. The Titans made two changes in the squad — Vijay Shankar is out with a back spasm while Varun Aaron has been left out, giving a chance to Sai Sudharshan and Darshan Nalkande.

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said he too would have bowled first on winning the toss. The Punjab Kings made one change, bringing in Jonny Bairstow in place of B Rajapaksa.

“Would’ve liked to bowl first as well but it is what it is. Did well last game batting first. Guys are taking a lot of responsibility. Have a lot of leaders in our side, makes my job easier. Bairstow comes in for Rajapaksa," Mayank said at the toss.

“Going to bowl first because I think dew might be a factor later. We had a couple of good games where things went our side. Lot of courage shown by the boys. Two forced changes. Vijay misses out, Varun as well. Two debutants - Sai Sudarshan and Darshan," Hardik Pandya said at the toss.

Playing XIs -

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

